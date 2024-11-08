Delhi's air quality worsens, 'Severe' in several areas; national capital reports increase in asthma patients

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to 'Severe' levels due to stubble burning in neighboring states. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has increased penalties for stubble burning to Rs 30,000 following Supreme Court criticism.

Delhi air quality worsens, 'Severe' in several areas; national capital reports increase in asthma patients gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 9:25 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

The national capital continued to witness a deterioration in its air quality as several areas breathed ‘Severe’ air, hazardous for health, on Friday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 7 am. As stubble burning continued in the neighboring states, one of the main causes of Delhi's air pollution, a dense blanket of haze enveloped the city in the early morning hours. Today, the city's average AQI was reported at 383, with the maximum value reaching 440. At this point on Thursday, the AQI in Delhi was 366, and by 4 p.m., it had become much worse, reaching 377. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, it was 352.

In an important move to reduce stubble, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued directives to guarantee the use of updated Environmental Compensation in situations when stubble is burning.

According to a news statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi were the recipients of this instruction, which was given on November 7.

The Delhi administration has tightened its crackdown on stubble burning, a major source of pollution in the area, in response to the worsening air crisis. In an attempt to discourage stubble burning in Delhi and the neighboring areas, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently amended its regulations, increasing the maximum penalty to Rs 30,000.

The fines follow the Supreme Court's criticism of the government's previous, lower punishments as being "toothless" in light of the growing levels of environmental pollution. The court stressed that the ineffectiveness of earlier sanctions was caused by the postponement of the appointment of adjudicating officials and the establishment of the required regulatory framework. The Chhath Puja festivities, when many devotees are exposed to extended outdoor conditions, coincide with the spike in pollution levels, further raising health concerns due to the bad air quality.

