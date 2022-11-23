Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: 25-yr-old kills entire family after returning from rehab a few days ago

    Angered on being scolded for his drug addiction, the accused, identified as Keshav (25), murdered his parents, sister and grandmother, police said. Keshav was arrested after the victims' bodies were found last night with blood stains all over in their Palam house. 
     

    Delhi 25 year old kills entire family after returning from rehab a few days ago gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    In Delhi's Palam neighbourhood, a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his grandmother, father, mother, sister, and sister-in-law because the family members prevented him from using drugs. 

    According to authorities, the accused, a drug addict named Keshav, had recently left a rehabilitation facility. The accused killed his parents, sister, and grandmother after receiving criticism for his drug usage, according to the authorities.

    The accused was arrested on Tuesday. Keshav was arrested after the victims' bodies were found last night with blood stains all over in their Palam house.

    Also Read | Mangaluru blast: Shariq traded in bitcoins, used multiple Aadhaar, says report

    His father, mother, sister, and grandmother were among the four family members discovered dead in a bloody ditch. Dinesh Kumar (age 42), his wife Darshan Saini (age 40), their mother Deewano Devi (age 75), and their daughter Urvashi (22) were all found dead.

    While the other two family members were discovered dead in their bedrooms, two victims were discovered lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub. According to authorities, who shared details of the horrifying crime, he stabbed them many times as well as slashed their throats with a sharp tool.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Why Aaftab's 'confession' is not admissible in court

    Police said that the suspect, who had apparently been unemployed since Diwali, was using narcotics when he carried out the killings. The accused was in his house, apparently chalking out an escape plan, when he was caught by his relatives and handed over to the police.

    A case has been filed under section 302 of the IPC, and more research into the situation is under progress. As the accused did not have a steady employment, the first investigation found that the motive of the crime looked to be a family dispute, according to police.

    Also Read | 'Even Ajmal Kasab got fair trial': Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on massage video

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No petrol, no patrol: The patheric state of Kochi police

    No petrol, no patrol: Pathetic state of police in Kerala's Kochi

    Satyendar Jain enjoys sumptuous meal behind bars Tihar Jail sources say he has gained 8kg gcw

    Satyendar Jain enjoys 'sumptuous meal' behind bars, Tihar Jail sources say he has gained 8kg

    Mangaluru blast Shariq traded in bitcoins used multiple Aadhaar says report gcw

    Mangaluru blast: Shariq traded in bitcoins, used multiple Aadhaar, says report

    Shashi Tharoor tour programmes in Kerala giving jitters to Congressmen in the state

    Shashi Tharoor's outreach giving jitters to Congressmen in Kerala?

    Shraddha murder Why Aaftab confession is not admissible in court gcw

    Shraddha murder: Why Aaftab's 'confession' is not admissible in court

    Recent Stories

    No petrol, no patrol: The patheric state of Kochi police

    No petrol, no patrol: Pathetic state of police in Kerala's Kochi

    Justin Bieber celebrates wife Hailey Bieber's 26th birthday in Tokyo RBA

    Justin Bieber celebrates wife Hailey Bieber's 26th birthday in Tokyo

    Satyendar Jain enjoys sumptuous meal behind bars Tihar Jail sources say he has gained 8kg gcw

    Satyendar Jain enjoys 'sumptuous meal' behind bars, Tihar Jail sources say he has gained 8kg

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; she is really adorable

    Mangaluru blast Shariq traded in bitcoins used multiple Aadhaar says report gcw

    Mangaluru blast: Shariq traded in bitcoins, used multiple Aadhaar, says report

    Recent Videos

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon