Delhi: 25-yr-old kills entire family after returning from rehab a few days ago

Angered on being scolded for his drug addiction, the accused, identified as Keshav (25), murdered his parents, sister and grandmother, police said. Keshav was arrested after the victims' bodies were found last night with blood stains all over in their Palam house.

According to authorities, the accused, a drug addict named Keshav, had recently left a rehabilitation facility. The accused killed his parents, sister, and grandmother after receiving criticism for his drug usage, according to the authorities.

His father, mother, sister, and grandmother were among the four family members discovered dead in a bloody ditch. Dinesh Kumar (age 42), his wife Darshan Saini (age 40), their mother Deewano Devi (age 75), and their daughter Urvashi (22) were all found dead.

While the other two family members were discovered dead in their bedrooms, two victims were discovered lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub. According to authorities, who shared details of the horrifying crime, he stabbed them many times as well as slashed their throats with a sharp tool.

Police said that the suspect, who had apparently been unemployed since Diwali, was using narcotics when he carried out the killings. The accused was in his house, apparently chalking out an escape plan, when he was caught by his relatives and handed over to the police.

A case has been filed under section 302 of the IPC, and more research into the situation is under progress. As the accused did not have a steady employment, the first investigation found that the motive of the crime looked to be a family dispute, according to police.

