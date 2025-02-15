Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights Lucknow’s growth as a key investment destination

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised CM Yogi Adityanath for Uttar Pradesh's unprecedented development, particularly Lucknow's rapid growth and efforts to become a global investment hub with improved infrastructure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented development under his leadership. Highlighting the state's progress, he emphasized that efforts are underway to transform Lucknow into a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 1,028 crore in Lucknow on Friday. During this, the Defence Minister said, “In a recent international survey, Lucknow has been included among the fastest-growing cities in the world, with rapidly increasing land prices.”

He also recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing that concrete steps have been taken to develop urban and rural infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh in line with his vision.

The Defence Minister highlighted the significant increase in urban infrastructure investment, stating that between 2004 and 2014, only Rs 1.78 lakh crore was spent in this sector. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, from 2014 to 2024, the investment has surged to Rs 28.52 lakh crore.

Emphasizing the expansion of the Lucknow Metro, he mentioned that the Charbagh to Vasant Kunj project is expected to receive approval soon. To improve traffic flow in the city, multiple flyovers and highways are being constructed.

“A four-lane flyover from Polytechnic Chauraha to Munshipulia, built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, and another flyover from Indira Nagar to Khurramnagar, constructed at Rs 270 crore, have been inaugurated. Additionally, Rs 45 crore has been approved for the construction of a service road near Amar Shaheed Path,” he informed.

The Defence Minister further mentioned that Lucknow’s railway network is being upgraded significantly. The renovation of Gomti Nagar Railway Terminal, Alamnagar Satellite Station, Aishbagh, and Badshahnagar Railway Station has been completed, while the modernization of Transport Nagar and Utraitia stations is underway.

Expanding air connectivity, he mentioned that Lucknow Airport is being developed to enhance international flight services. He also said that the BrahMos missile manufacturing project, part of the Defence Corridor, will be inaugurated in May-June this year, marking a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth. He added that the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is being constructed rapidly, which will reduce travel time between the two cities to just 40 minutes.

Rajnath Singh further highlighted the surge in religious tourism following the development of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. He also stated that Lucknow is witnessing increased investment in real estate, the hotel industry, and healthcare.

The Defence Minister requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to approve additional road and infrastructure projects for Lucknow, which were granted approval. He said that these initiatives will be milestones in transforming Lucknow into a world-class city and expressed confidence that in the coming years, Lucknow will rank among India’s top cities, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role in the country’s economic progress.

