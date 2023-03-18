Decomposed body of 66-year-old tourist from Mauritius found in Geeta colony area: Delhi Police

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.

The highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man from Mauritius was found close to an underpass in the Geeta Colony area here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius, they added. Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

The body seemed to be two to three days old. It has been preserved in a hospital.

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Mumbai Police said that it has arrested a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Lalbaug area in central Mumbai for allegedly killing her mother and storing the pieces of her body at home for around three months.

According to the police, the Kalachowki Police in Mumbai had received a complaint from a 60-year-old man, the brother of the deceased, a 55-year-old woman on March 14.

He told the police that for the past three months, his sister was untraceable, she lived with her 24-year-old daughter in a house in Lalbaug, under the jurisdiction of Kalachowki Police.

(With inputs from PTI)