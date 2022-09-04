Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revisiting Cyrus Mistry's entrepreneurial legacy

    Cyrus Mistry was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, the head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a conglomerate founded in the 19th century by Pallonji Mistry's grandfather.

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Cyrus Pallonji Mistry (54), the managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company, a subsidiary of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, and a former chairman of the Tata Group, was killed in a car accident on Sunday. Here are some facts about him,

    1) In 1991, Mistry started working as a director for Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd, a family-owned construction company. He has held the positions of chairman of Tata Sons and the Tata Group and managing director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company.

    2) On September 1, 2006, a year after his father retired from the board of Tata Sons, Mistry joined it with an 18.4 per cent stake; he owned the largest block of shares held by a single entity.

    3) He served as a director of Tata Elxsi Limited and Tata Power from September 24, 1990, until September 18, 2006. Mistry was appointed chairman of Tata Sons in 2013. He was also the chairman of all significant Tata companies, including Tata Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Teleservices, Indian Hotels, Tata Global Beverages, and Tata Chemicals.

    4) In October 2016, a boardroom coup forced him out of his position as chairman of Tata Sons. After a lengthy legal battle, when the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruled in his favour in 2020, Mistry stated that he would like to retain his seat on the company's board but would not be taking over as chairman of the conglomerate.

    5) The Economist described him as "the most important industrialist in India and Britain" in a 2013 article.

