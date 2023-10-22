Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cyclone Tej intensifies: Yemen-Oman coasts brace for extremely severe cyclonic storm

    The IMD noted that a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by early Monday. It is then expected to change its course, moving north-northeastwards over the following three days toward the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

    In a recent update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone 'Tej' on Sunday (October 22) afternoon intensified from a severe cyclonic storm to an extremely severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone, brewing in the Arabian Sea, is on a trajectory towards the Yemen-Oman coasts, raising concerns about the impact it may have on the region.

    According to the IMD's announcement, Cyclone 'Tej' is expected to continue moving northwest and is projected to make landfall between Al Ghaidah in Yemen and Salalah in Oman. This is anticipated to occur around noon on October 24. The cyclone is predicted to reach wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

    At the same time, the IMD noted that a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by early Monday. It is then expected to change its course, moving north-northeastwards over the following three days toward the coasts of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal.

    As the situation unfolds, the regions in the path of Cyclone 'Tej' must remain vigilant and follow weather advisories to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities.

