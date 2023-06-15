Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today

Cyclone Biparjoy: On Wednesday, as many as 4,000 people from 25 villages were shifted to safe shelter homes, said Gujarat minister Praful Pansheriya, who added that all arrangements are done by the state government in these shelter homes.

High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies. Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of Biporjoy. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that, the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is to cross Saurashtra and Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.

Gujarat's education department has ordered the closure of schools in six coastal districts of the state during the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Schools have been shut for two days in Kutch, Porbandar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Dwarka- the five most-affected districts in Gujarat.

Viral Videos: Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam; heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days (WATCH)

It is reportedly said that the education department has left it to the school administrations whether to declare holidays on these days or to keep functioning.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm. The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.

Speaking to a news agency, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, "BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF."

WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

On Wednesday, as many as 4,000 people from 25 villages were shifted to safe shelter homes, said Gujarat minister Praful Pansheriya, who added that all arrangements are done by the state government in these shelter homes.