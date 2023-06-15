Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today

    Cyclone Biparjoy: On Wednesday, as many as 4,000 people from 25 villages were shifted to safe shelter homes, said Gujarat minister Praful Pansheriya, who added that all arrangements are done by the state government in these shelter homes.

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclonic storm to cross its coasts today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 8:38 AM IST

    High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies. Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of Biporjoy. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that, the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) Biparjoy is to cross Saurashtra and Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.

    Gujarat's education department has ordered the closure of schools in six coastal districts of the state during the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. Schools have been shut for two days in Kutch, Porbandar, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Dwarka- the five most-affected districts in Gujarat.

    Viral Videos: Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam; heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days (WATCH)

    It is reportedly said that the education department has left it to the school administrations whether to declare holidays on these days or to keep functioning.

    Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm. The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation. 

    Speaking to a news agency, BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, "BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF."

    WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

    On Wednesday, as many as 4,000 people from 25 villages were shifted to safe shelter homes, said Gujarat minister Praful Pansheriya, who added that all arrangements are done by the state government in these shelter homes.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 8:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion Being an Indian Muslim: Why SRK, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain could only be born in India

    Being an Indian Muslim: Why SRK, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain could only be born in India

    NDA best cadet and President's Gold medal winner Afrid Afroz speaks

    'I want to fly a fighter aircraft...' NDA best cadet and President's Gold medal winner Afrid Afroz

    BREAKING Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata airport check-in area - WATCH snt

    WATCH: Massive fire at Kolkata airport triggers panic among passengers; shocking visuals go viral

    Viral Videos: Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam; heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days watch snt

    Viral Videos: Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam; heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand Naini Saini airport, 50 kms from China's border, gets DGCA nod; here's a look at its history snt

    Uttarakhand's Naini Saini airport, 50 kms from China's border, gets DGCA nod; here's a look at its history

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli to Dhanush: Tamannaah Bhatia shares secrets about her co-stars- read details RBA

    Virat Kohli to Dhanush: Tamannaah Bhatia shares secrets about her co-stars- read details

    Opinion Being an Indian Muslim: Why SRK, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain could only be born in India

    Being an Indian Muslim: Why SRK, AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain could only be born in India

    NDA best cadet and President's Gold medal winner Afrid Afroz speaks

    'I want to fly a fighter aircraft...' NDA best cadet and President's Gold medal winner Afrid Afroz

    Superman Legacy: Who will be the NEXT leading man? James Gunn drops some hints RBA

    Superman Legacy: Who will be the NEXT leading man? James Gunn drops some hints

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report RBA

    The Flash: DC superhero film targets Rs 5 crore opening in India- report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon