    CUSAT stampede: Post-mortem reports confirm suffocation as main cause of death for all 4 deceased

    The post-mortem report of four people who died in a stampede during the song festival organized in connection with Techfest at Kochi University of Science and Technology has been released.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Kochi: The post-mortem report of four people who died in a stampede during the song festival organized in connection with Techfest at Kochi University of Science and Technology has been released. The postmortem report said that they suffered lung injuries leading to asphyxiation. The post-mortem report states that there was difficulty in breathing due to lung injury and the four deceased had injuries to their neck and chest. The deceased have been identified as Athul Thambi (a civil second-year student), a Koothatukulam native; Ann Ruftha (second-year student) from North Paravur; Sara Thomas (second-year student) from Thamarassery and Albin Joseph, a former student of CUSAT from Mundoor, Palakkad. 

    'Unfortunate tragedy': CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers express grief over CUSAT stampede

    At the same time, it was decided to discharge 24 people undergoing treatment in the Cusat accident. The decision was taken in the medical board meeting of Kalamassery Medical College. One out of the three individuals in the ICU will be transferred due to an improvement in the health condition of all of them. The hospital authorities have also mentioned that 10 people will continue to stay in the hospital.

    The body of Ann Rifta will be brought to her home tomorrow. The body will be kept for public viewing till 11 am and the cremation will be held at St Joseph Church. Her mother is working in Italy. She will reach Kerala this morning.

    The incident happened around 7 pm on Saturday. The students within the Cochin University campus were in the midst of a live musical performance featuring the renowned singer Nikita Gandhi. Students were given identical t-shirts to attend the event, which was held exclusively for engineering students. Only those wearing this were allowed into the event. The event was abruptly disrupted by unexpected rainfall, causing the audience to hurriedly seek shelter. However, the eyewitnesses said that the reason for the incident was the delay in opening the main gates. The injured were rushed to various hospitals after the incident.

