'Culmination of 500 years of penance': Ram Mandir's sanctum sanctorum ready for consecration ceremony (WATCH)

In a momentous announcement, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust revealed on Monday that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been completed and is eagerly awaiting the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. After 500 years of penance, the "sacred Garbhagriha of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is ready in all its glory to welcome the aaradhya of millions of Ram Bhakts across the world," the trust shared on X.

The grand ceremony, scheduled for January 22, will be graced by dozens of VVIP guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The highlight of the event will be the consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbhagriha).

Following the consecration ceremony, the temple doors will open to devotees starting from January 24, marking a historic moment for believers and pilgrims from around the world.

The completion of the sanctum sanctorum represents a significant milestone in the long-standing journey to build the Ram Temple, which holds immense cultural and religious importance for millions of devotees. The announcement brings a sense of fulfillment and excitement as Ayodhya prepares to witness the grandeur of the consecration ceremony, ushering in a new era for the iconic temple.

As the countdown begins for this momentous occasion, the devotees and well-wishers eagerly await the opportunity to pay their respects at the Ram Mandir, reinforcing the deep spiritual connection that transcends time and generations. The completion of the sanctum sanctorum serves as a testament to the collective efforts and devotion of those involved in bringing this cherished dream to fruition.

