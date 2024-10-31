CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

A dramatic confrontation unfolded at Bihar's Patna Junction on Wednesday when a CRPF jawan, who had been searching for his wife for the past month, encountered her on Platform 9 in the company of another man.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

A dramatic confrontation unfolded at Bihar's Patna Junction on Wednesday when a CRPF jawan, who had been searching for his wife for the past month, encountered her on Platform 9 in the company of another man. The heated scene rapidly attracted a large crowd, capturing the attention of travelers and station authorities alike.

The jawan, who had reportedly been unable to reach his wife for several weeks, received information that she would be at the station. Determined to confront her, he rushed to Platform 9, where he discovered his wife, a woman constable of the Bihar Police, waiting with another man. Enraged at the sight, he confronted both of them, sparking a fierce argument that soon escalated into a physical altercation.

According to eyewitness accounts, the husband repeatedly demanded to know the identity of the man accompanying his wife, but she refused to answer. As the situation intensified, he directed his anger toward the alleged lover, who ultimately fled the scene, overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction and the jawan's relentless questioning.

The entire incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, showing the jawan repeatedly asking his wife, "Who is the person you were with?" Despite his persistent questions, she remained silent. Voices from the crowd encouraged her to reveal the man’s name and relationship to her, but she stayed tight-lipped, even as her husband’s frustration mounted.

Attempting to defuse the situation, the woman tried to intervene in the fight, eventually warning her husband to back down. However, her attempts proved futile, as the jawan continued his questioning and angered exchange. Witnesses from the crowd suggested calling emergency services for assistance, though the incident concluded before authorities intervened.

Eventually, as the Patna-Singrauli Express pulled into the station, the woman boarded the train in an attempt to escape the confrontation. Her husband followed close behind, determined to continue the pursuit. The alleged lover had already fled, avoiding further escalation.

The GRP station in-charge, when asked, claimed no immediate knowledge of the incident.

