CRPF drivers to operate left-hand drive, bullet-resistant VIP cars at G20 Summit: Report

The Union government has acquired a fleet of luxury cars, including both bullet-resistant and non-bullet-resistant Audi, Mercedes, BMW, and Hyundai Genesis vehicles, to accommodate 41 top foreign guests.

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi, as many as 450 drivers from the CRPF's VIP security wing has undergone specialized training to operate left-hand driven and bullet-protected vehicles. These vehicles will be used to transport foreign dignitaries who are set to attend the summit.

According to an official source, these specially-trained drivers will be responsible for safely transporting the visiting premiers and leaders to various locations within the national capital, such as the primary meeting venue, 'Bharat Mandapam,' as well as the five-star hotels where the dignitaries will be accommodated.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stands as the largest paramilitary force in the country, boasting over 3.25 lakh personnel assigned to various internal security duties. Among its specialized units, the VIP security wing comprises over 6,000 personnel dedicated to safeguarding 149 high-risk individuals, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and members of the Gandhi family - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

For the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, with dignitaries arriving on September 8, the CRPF has allocated a total of 900 personnel, including the 450 trained drivers, to provide close security to the VIPs.

Some of these CRPF members have prior experience serving in elite units such as the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister's security, and the National Security Guard (NSG), a counter-terrorism force.

To ensure comprehensive security coverage, the spouses of dignitaries will receive protection from specially-trained male and female commandos belonging to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), another paramilitary force.

Given that more than 60 specially-acquired vehicles for the VVIPs are left-hand driven, the CRPF's VIP security wing conducted intensive training to equip its drivers with the necessary skills. This training included using left-hand drive vehicles sourced from Germany and practicing with the bulky, bullet-resistant luxury cars.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been entrusted with providing a contingency carcade for the G20 Leaders' Summit. Additionally, other central armed police forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the elite 'black cat' commandos of the NSG have been deployed to secure the routes and venues of the summit in close coordination with the Delhi Police.