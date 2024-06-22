Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Crackdown on paper leaks: New law mandates jail terms, Rs 1 crore fines

    The newly introduced Act is designed to safeguard the integrity of public examinations conducted by major bodies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), railways, banking recruitment boards, and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    In a significant move aimed at tackling paper leaks and cheating in public examinations, the government  announced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. This legislative measure comes amidst escalating controversies surrounding prestigious exams like NEET and UGC-NET, which have been plagued by allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities.

    The newly introduced Act is designed to safeguard the integrity of public examinations conducted by major bodies such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), railways, banking recruitment boards, and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

    Here are the key provisions of the Act:

    Stricter Penalties: Offenders caught leaking exam papers or tampering with answer sheets will face a minimum of three years in prison, extendable up to five years. Additionally, fines of up to Rs 10 lakh can be imposed.

    Non-Bailable Offences: All offences under the Act are classified as cognisable and non-bailable, enabling authorities to arrest individuals without a warrant and restricting their ability to secure bail as a matter of right.

    Accountability of Service Providers: Examination service providers who possess prior knowledge of potential malpractice but fail to report it can be fined up to Rs 1 crore.

    Crackdown on Organised Crime: The Act takes a stern stance against organised cheating networks. Senior officials within service providers involved in or facilitating such activities face imprisonment ranging from three to ten years, coupled with hefty fines up to Rs 1 crore. Examination authorities or service providers found complicit in organised malpractice can be sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison.

    Safeguards for Innocent Parties: The Act includes provisions to protect individuals who can demonstrate their lack of involvement and genuine efforts to prevent exam malpractice.

    Against the backdrop of recent controversies, including alleged NEET question paper leaks in Bihar affecting approximately 24 lakh candidates and the complete cancellation of UGC-NET, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the postponement of the June edition of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET. This decision was attributed to unavoidable circumstances and logistical challenges.

