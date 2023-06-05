Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crack spotted on Kollam-Chennai express coach in Sengottai; Bogie detached to avert tragedy

    Railway personnel found a crack in one of the coaches of the Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express, on Sunday (June 4), preventing a major accident. The crack was discovered by the officials when the train arrived at Sengottai railway station.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Kollam: Railway personnel found a crack in one of the coaches of the Kollam-Chennai Egmore Express, on Sunday (June 4), preventing a major accident. The crack was discovered by the officials when the train arrived at Sengottai railway station.

    The S-3 Coach's chassis had a noticeable crack above the wheels, according to the railway crew. Authorities were soon notified. The train travels at a speed of 100 km/h from Thenkasi to Egmore.

    Officials moved passengers to different coaches, and the broken bogie was detached before the train resumed its journey. At Madurai, the train added a new coach.

    Meanwhile, days after the Odisha train tragedy, another train reportedly derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday. Police have already reached the spot and a probe has been initiated. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

    A major train accident on Friday (June 2) shook the nation when the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train crashed into each other claiming the lives of 275 passengers and injuring more than 1000. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday informed that the Railway Board had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha train accident.

    "The circumstances under which the accident has happened, keeping that in mind and based on the administrative information received, the Railways Board has recommended that the investigation should be taken forward by the Central Bureau of Investigation," Vaishnaw told media persons in a brief statement.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
