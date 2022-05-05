Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years, says Adar Poonawalla

Earlier on Tuesday, the SII chairman said that children aged 12 to 17 years old in India can now receive SII's Covovax, and he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foresight in giving another vaccination for youngsters.

COVID-19 vaccine Covovax is now accessible to everyone above the age of 12, according to Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). "Many of you have inquired as to whether Covovax is accessible for adults. Yes, it is open to everyone above the age of 12 years old," Adar Poonawalla posted a tweet.

This comes only a day after Poonawalla declared on Twitter that Covovax is now accessible in India for children.

Earlier on Tuesday, the SII chairman said that children aged 12 to 17 years old in India can now receive SII's Covovax, and he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foresight in giving another vaccination for youngsters.

Also Read | Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID

"Covovax (Novavax) is now accessible in India for children. This is the only vaccination produced in India that is also available in Europe and has a 90% effectiveness rate. This is consistent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of giving a new vaccination to safeguard our children," he stated this in a tweet.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) last week authorised the Serum Institute of India's Covovax COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17. In December of last year, the government approved Covovax for limited usage in an emergency circumstance.

COVID-19 immunisation for adolescents in India began on January 3rd for individuals aged 15 to 18. Children aged 12 to 14 years are currently immunised with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those aged 15 to 18 are inoculated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at government vaccination centres.

Also Read | COVID review meet: PM Modi assesses health situation across nation in meeting with CMs