40-year-old China-returnee tests positive for COVID in Agra, sample sent for genome sequencing

A 40-year-old man from Agra who recently visited China has reportedly tested positive for COVID. He was on a business trip to China and returned from there two days ago, on December 23. The lab also informed the health department which sent the rapid response team to the person's home.

A 40-year-old man, who returned from China on Friday, tested positive for COVID in Agra on Sunday, an official said, adding that the sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant. The man is asymptomatic and is isolated at his residence in Agra.

Officials from the health department are tracking down other people who interacted with the patient, and a list is being created. An official stated that others who interacted with the patient would also be probed. The patient allegedly arrived back from China on December 23.

The recent coronavirus case emerged against the backdrop of an upsurge of COVID infections in China, raising alarms around the globe. China has been recording millions of new infections each day in what appears to be an ineffective effort to stop the spread of COVID.

According to reports, China's National Health Commission said that as of Sunday, it will no longer share such statistics. The government's response came after a leaked paper showed that COVID-19 may have harmed 250 million individuals in China in only 20 days.

PM Narendra Modi warned the country about this on Sunday, urging people to be more vigilant and take safety measures. The state administration of Himachal Pradesh ordered face masks to be required on Sunday due to a significant increase in tourists.

This happened a day after the Center declared that because to the continued global increase in COVID cases, RT-PCR testing will be required for all foreign travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

