Election Trends LIVE: BJP celebrations begin in Rajasthan, MP; close fight in Chhattisgarh

Dec 3, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Counting of Votes Live Updates Assembly Elections 2023 Results Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Rajasthan Telangana

As the counting of votes continues, in Rajasthan, the BJP has taken the lead over Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP and the Congress are locked in a close fight in Chhattisgarh. The Congress party's sole hope is Telangana where it is ahead of KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi

10:58 AM IST

Rajasthan counting: Sachin Pilot is currently in the lead in Tonk, while Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje are also ahead in their respective constituencies.

10:53 AM IST

The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, has convened a meeting with INDIA partners in Delhi scheduled for December 6.

10:38 AM IST

BJP celebrations begin in Rajasthan, MP; close fight in Chhattisgarh; Congress in Telangana

Trends at 10:30 am

Rajasthan: BJP workers are celebrating at the party office in Jaipur as the party crosses the halfway mark in Rajasthan. 

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leading in 160 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress ahead in 56 as per trend

Telangana: Massive setback for KCR, who had been projecting himself on the national stage. The Congress has crossed the halfway mark in the state.

Chhattisgarh: Congress edges past BJP in close fight 

10:01 AM IST

Trends: BJP ahead in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress in Telangana

Trends at 10 am

Rajasthan: Massive setback for the Congress as BJP nears half-way mark 

Madhya Pradesh: BJP comfortably ahead of the Congress

Telangana: Congress takes strong lead over KCR's BRS

Chhattisgarh: BJP edges past Congress
 

9:24 AM IST

Trends: BJP crosses half-way mark in MP, Congress in Telangana

 Trends at 9:25 am

Rajasthan: BJP ahead of Congress with a difference of 2 seats

Madhya Pradesh: BJP crosses half-way mark in initial trends

Telangana: Congress crosses half-way mark in initial trends

Chhattisgarh: Congress races ahead of BJP

9:19 AM IST

We will form a government with complete majority: Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserts, "From day 1, I have been emphasizing that the progress witnessed in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensures our confidence that the people will favour the BJP, and we will establish a government with a decisive majority."

9:08 AM IST

Counting of votes continues in Jodhpur

8:52 AM IST

Trends at 8:50 am: Congress vs BJP in close fight in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan: BJP and Congress in neck-to-neck fight

Madhya Pradesh: BJP ahead in close fight with Congress 

Telangana: Congress ahead of KCR's BRS 

Chhattisgarh: Congress and BJP in close batte 
 

8:40 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot leads, KCR trails

Early Trends

* Sachin Pilot leads from the Tonk constituency in Rajasthan

* Ashok Gehlot leads from the Sardarpura constituency in Rajasthan

* KCR Trailing From Gajwel Constituency in Telangana

* T Raja Singh Trailing From Goshamahal Constituency in Telangana

8:34 AM IST

Trends at 8:30am: Congress ahead in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan: Congress takes slender lead over BJP 

Madhya Pradesh: Congress ahead in close fight with BJP 

Telangana: TRS takes massive lead over Congress

Chhattisgarh: Congress takes comfortable lead over BJP

8:29 AM IST

'The lotus is about to bloom in Chhattisgarh'

Former Chhattisgarh CM Dr Raman Singh predicts, 'The lotus is about to bloom'

8:20 AM IST

Outcomes will surpass our hopes and expectations: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "The outcomes will surpass our hopes and expectations. We are poised to maintain power in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, we anticipate regaining power, and in Telangana, we aim to secure power."

8:18 AM IST

'We will win more than 130 seats in MP'

"I have said it before and I will say it again, we will win more than 130 seats (in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls)," says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

8:15 AM IST

'Today marks the expression of the people's will...'

Chhattisgarh's current Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, posts on Twitter, "Today marks the expression of the people's will..."

8:07 AM IST

Telangana: Congress Zoom meeting ahead of verdict; MLAs summoned to Hyderabad

Reports coming in say that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a Zoom meeting with party leaders from Telangana. Congress party's Telangana incharge DK Shivakumar attended the meeting along with leaders like Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Sources said, all Congress candidates are instructed not to wait for the result but reach Hyderabad early in the morning. 

In case of a hung assembly, the MLAs will be kept together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar, or shifted to Bengaluru. There is also information that resorts are ready in Bengaluru's Devanahalli.

8:01 AM IST

Counting of votes underway in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. 

7:53 AM IST

How Rajasthan verdict may impact Gehlot and Raje

In Rajasthan, the outcomes of the polls are poised to have significant implications for both Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje of the BJP. Gehlot relies on his government's welfare initiatives to break the nearly three-decade trend of the ruling party being voted out in every election in the western state. A potential loss may prompt the Congress to explore options beyond the three-time chief minister, an OBC leader whose relations with his party leadership have been strained. Raje's future, on the other hand, hinges on the BJP's performance.

Political analysts speculate that if the BJP secures a substantial victory, its leadership may consider alternative chief ministerial candidates in the state. However, any other result could limit their choices and enhance Raje's prospects.

The electoral performance of several BJP leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Prahlad Singh Patel, as well as 18 other MPs, in the constituencies they are contesting and their areas of influence will significantly impact their political futures, especially with the looming Lok Sabha polls.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven BJP MPs are contesting each, while four are in Chhattisgarh and three in Telangana. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also has much at stake, as the results will reflect on his political standing, particularly in the Chambal-Gwalior region. Joining the BJP, he aims to reverse the Congress's setbacks in an area where it faced significant losses in the 2018 polls when Scindia was still with the Congress.

7:49 AM IST

Pre-counting celebrations outside the Congress Headquarters

7:31 AM IST

Bhupesh Baghel confident of win in Chhattisgarh

Ahead of the counting of votes, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "Our (Congress) target was to secure 75 seats, and we are likely to come close to that figure..."

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader T S Singh Deo expresses, "It's gratifying to see projections placing Congress in the lead, and I anticipate that Congress will secure around 60 seats... The decision on the Chief Minister will be made by the Congress high command. We will accept whatever they decide..."

In 2018, the Congress emerged victorious in Chhattisgarh, leading to the appointment of Bhupesh Baghel as the chief minister. Presently, five exit polls anticipate a closely contested battle between the two major national parties, with the Congress slightly edging ahead. Conversely, three other polls predict that the Congress is poised for a comfortable second consecutive term.

7:18 AM IST

Litmus test for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP leader and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan faces a litmus test, relying on his government's welfare initiatives to counter challenges from both the Congress and internal contenders seeking to replace him as the party's leader in the state.

Despite the BJP refraining from nominating him as its chief ministerial candidate and fielding various regional leaders, including Union ministers, to convey a message of collective leadership, Chouhan has conducted an extensive campaign. His approach involves establishing an emotional connection with voters, portraying himself as their affectionate 'mama' (uncle), aiming to reaffirm his dominance in the state's political landscape.

The outcome of the BJP's performance will determine whether the party's longest-serving chief minister can make a strong comeback or if he will have to grapple with an uncertain future. Chouhan has held office since 2005, with a brief hiatus after the 2018 polls when Kamal Nath led a Congress government for approximately 15 months.

7:13 AM IST

Which way will Rajasthan swing?

Exit polls point to a closely fought contest in Rajasthan between the BJP and Congress, injecting suspense into the electoral scenario.

The majority of exit polls lean towards a BJP advantage, indicating a potential continuation of the revolving-door trend in the state.

India Today-Axis My India indicates a favourable outlook for Congress, introducing an element of uncertainty and anticipation into the political landscape.

7:04 AM IST

Pollsters predicted shift in power in Telangana

In Telangana, all exit polls predicted a shift in power, indicating that the Congress was poised to replace the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has governed the state since its establishment. Notably, four exit polls even suggested that the Congress might secure a simple majority on its own. The Congress faced a significant setback in the 2018 elections, trailing by approximately 20 percentage points in vote share compared to the BRS. 

See the Exit Poll projections HERE

6:59 AM IST

BJP will get a decisive mandate in 3 states: Maurya

BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya says, "In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the BJP is poised to secure a decisive mandate. We eagerly await tomorrow's vote counting. I am optimistic that, under the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, all three states will witness the formation of a BJP government. Additionally, we anticipate a strong performance in Telangana and Mizoram."

6:56 AM IST

'A new government will emerge in Rajasthan'

Ahead of the counting of votes in Rajasthan, Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore says, "...In due course, a new government will emerge... BJP is poised to secure a substantial majority and establish governance."

