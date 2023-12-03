Election Trends LIVE: BJP celebrations begin in Rajasthan, MP; close fight in Chhattisgarh

In Rajasthan, the outcomes of the polls are poised to have significant implications for both Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje of the BJP. Gehlot relies on his government's welfare initiatives to break the nearly three-decade trend of the ruling party being voted out in every election in the western state. A potential loss may prompt the Congress to explore options beyond the three-time chief minister, an OBC leader whose relations with his party leadership have been strained. Raje's future, on the other hand, hinges on the BJP's performance.

Political analysts speculate that if the BJP secures a substantial victory, its leadership may consider alternative chief ministerial candidates in the state. However, any other result could limit their choices and enhance Raje's prospects.

The electoral performance of several BJP leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Prahlad Singh Patel, as well as 18 other MPs, in the constituencies they are contesting and their areas of influence will significantly impact their political futures, especially with the looming Lok Sabha polls.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven BJP MPs are contesting each, while four are in Chhattisgarh and three in Telangana. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also has much at stake, as the results will reflect on his political standing, particularly in the Chambal-Gwalior region. Joining the BJP, he aims to reverse the Congress's setbacks in an area where it faced significant losses in the 2018 polls when Scindia was still with the Congress.