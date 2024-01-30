Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Corruption Perception Index 2023: India ranks 93rd, allies with nations for global anti-corruption efforts

    Globally, the CPI-2023 reveals that most countries have made little to no progress in combating public sector corruption. The global average score remains stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    India has forged partnerships with Maldives, Kazakhstan, and Lesotho, securing a position at 93 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2023. This annual index, released by global civil society Transparency International, marks a decline from India's 2022 rank at 85, shared with five other nations, including the Maldives. Notably, while India's ranking has slipped, its score has only marginally decreased by one point from the previous year, settling at 39.

    The CPI assesses 180 countries and territories based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using a scale from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Denmark leads the index for the sixth consecutive year with a score of 90, followed by Finland and New Zealand with scores of 87 and 85, respectively. Countries like Somalia, Venezuela, Syria, South Sudan, and Yemen, all grappling with prolonged crises, occupy the lowest ranks.

    India's slight drop in score, from 40 to 39, elicits no firm conclusions about significant changes, according to Transparency International. However, concerns arise as the country witnesses a narrowing of civic space leading up to elections, including the passage of the Telecommunications Bill, posing potential threats to fundamental rights.

    Globally, the CPI-2023 reveals that most countries have made little to no progress in combating public sector corruption. The global average score remains stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

    Within the Asia-Pacific region, India's score of 39 falls below the average of 45, which has remained unchanged for five years. New Zealand leads the region with a score of 85, while Singapore and Australia occupy ranks five and fourteen, with scores of 83 and 75, respectively. Notably, India's neighbors Pakistan and China scored 29 (rank 133) and 42 (rank 76), respectively, in CPI-2023.

