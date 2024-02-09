Cops suspect Uddhav Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder was planned, attacker said 'won't spare him'

In the ongoing investigation, Mumbai Police have recorded statements from Noronha's family members, including his wife, mother, and daughter. Noronha's persistent threats against Ghosalkar were known to his family.

The murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar has taken a startling turn as police suspect it was a premeditated act planned by Mauris Noronha, who allegedly held Ghosalkar responsible for rape charges he faced in 2022. Sources indicate that Noronha, even during his time in jail, vowed to settle the score with Ghosalkar.

After Noronha's release on bail, he purportedly befriended Ghosalkar. The police reveal that Noronha used the pistol of his hired bodyguard for the crime, prompting an inquiry into the gun license issuance process. The bodyguard's license reportedly originated from Fulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Mumbai Police have detained an individual named Mehul in connection with the shooting incident. A thorough investigation lasting seven hours led to the recovery of the pistol from the crime scene, along with a live cartridge and relevant CCTV footage.

Two separate cases have been registered – one for the murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar and another as an Accidental Death Report for the suicide of Mauris Noronha.

The incident has triggered a political dispute between the Shiv Sena-BJP Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, shared a picture of Mauris Noronha with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, suggesting connections. Raut criticized the administration, alleging "gunda and mafia raj (reign of dacoits)" in Maharashtra under Shinde's leadership.

He further called for the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who oversees the state home department. The situation adds a layer of complexity to the political landscape in Maharashtra, intensifying the ongoing power struggle.