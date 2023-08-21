Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing

In addition to his activism, he ventured into the political arena by participating as an independent candidate in the 2019 Indian general election. Although he contested for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, his bid ended in defeat.

Renowned Indian actor Prakash Raj, who is known for his significant contributions to both the southern and Bollywood film industries, has carved a distinct identity for himself through his portrayal of antagonistic characters in movies like 'Wanted,' 'Singham,' 'Dabangg 2,' and 'Policegiri,' among others. However, his recent actions have stirred controversy as he faces criticism for ridiculing former ISRO Chief K Sivan in light of the impending Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing.

Amid the backdrop of fervent prayers and rituals being conducted for the successful touchdown of the Vikram lander on the moon's terrain, Prakash Raj took to X (formerly known as Twitter). He posted a depiction featuring a caricature of the ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan, seemingly pouring tea, accompanied by a caption that read, "BREAKING NEWS: First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking." This post has sparked backlash due to its perceived insensitivity and mockery toward an esteemed figure associated with India's space program.

Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

However, the actor is currently facing a barrage of trolling due to his actions. A user expressed their disapproval by stating, "Never let hate consume you so much that you begin to hate the progress, achievements, and endeavours of your country & your own people. This is just such a sad waste of a life."

ISRO stands as a testament to India's excellence, having triumphed despite limited resources and a discouraging environment. Its achievements place it among the elite, with endeavors that only a few nations have managed to accomplish.

In contrast, the individual's behavior reflects the darker side of India. He appears to harbor animosity towards the nation that has generously bestowed numerous opportunities upon him.

Here are some tweets:

Beyond his involvement in the entertainment industry, Prakash Raj initiated his political engagement under the banner of the hashtag #justasking, a movement sparked by the tragic assassination of his friend Gauri Lankesh in September 2017.

'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

In addition to his activism, he ventured into the political arena by participating as an independent candidate in the 2019 Indian general election. Although he contested for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, his bid ended in defeat.

The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan-3 mission is poised to accomplish a momentous lunar landing on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), at approximately 18:04 IST. ISRO's determined efforts to achieve a soft landing on the moon aim to secure India's position as the fourth nation globally to achieve this remarkable feat, following the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China.

A notable tribute lies in the name of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander: Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), the revered figure often referred to as the visionary architect of the Indian space program.