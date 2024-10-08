Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress workers celebrate early as party takes lead in early trends in Haryana

    As vote counting begins for the Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress supporters have already begun celebrating outside the party headquarters in Delhi, hopeful of a victory and a return to power after a decade. Exit polls suggest a strong performance by the Congress, potentially ending the BJP's ten-year rule in the state.

    Congress workers celebrate early as it takes lead in early trends in Haryana gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    Celebrations started outside the Congress head office in Delhi early Tuesday morning, much before the counting of votes began for state elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. While exit polls have forecast a strong performance by the INDIA coalition in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress is optimistic of regaining power in Haryana.

    Outside the Delhi headquarters, Congress supporters were spotted dancing to the sounds of the dhol while brandishing flags.

    Following ten years of ML Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini administrations, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda is attempting to unseat the BJP from power in Haryana. During the state campaign, the Congress went all out, criticizing the BJP administration for claimed lack of development, unemployment, and the Agniveer program.

    The ruling BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress, out of power for the last decade, is optimistic about making a comeback. Several exit polls have also suggested a potential victory for Congress.

    Additionally, since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this election is the first major direct struggle between the BJP and Congress. As both parties prepare for elections in other states in the upcoming months, the result is probably going to have an impact on the narratives they create.

    On October 5, Haryana conducted a single-phase election and achieved a remarkable 67.90% voter turnout in 22 districts and 90 assembly seats. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party are important contenders in this election contest.

    A voter turnout of 67.9% has been recorded across the 90 Assembly Constituencies in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, reflecting significantly higher voter response compared to the last Lok Sabha elections which recorded 64.8% voting in the state.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP, list of winners; all you need to know AJR

    J&K Assembly election results 2024: Region awaits new government after six-year gap

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you're thinking about, study reveals shk

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you’re thinking about, study reveals

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes, list of winners, Congress BJP latest news AJR

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Counting of votest underway, early trends expected by midday

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi AJR

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    Hindu activist bravely confronts men transporting cows packed in truck, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Hindu activist bravely confronts men transporting cows packed in truck, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress, BJP, list of winners; all you need to know AJR

    J&K Assembly election results 2024: Region awaits new government after six-year gap

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you're thinking about, study reveals shk

    Do you know love lights up your brain differently depending on who you’re thinking about, study reveals

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting of votes, list of winners, Congress BJP latest news AJR

    Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Counting of votest underway, early trends expected by midday

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Gauri Khan net worth: Know about her assets, income and more NTI

    Gauri Khan net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon