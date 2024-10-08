Congress workers celebrate early as party takes lead in early trends in Haryana

As vote counting begins for the Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress supporters have already begun celebrating outside the party headquarters in Delhi, hopeful of a victory and a return to power after a decade. Exit polls suggest a strong performance by the Congress, potentially ending the BJP's ten-year rule in the state.

Outside the Delhi headquarters, Congress supporters were spotted dancing to the sounds of the dhol while brandishing flags.

Following ten years of ML Khattar and Nayab Singh Saini administrations, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda is attempting to unseat the BJP from power in Haryana. During the state campaign, the Congress went all out, criticizing the BJP administration for claimed lack of development, unemployment, and the Agniveer program.

The ruling BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress, out of power for the last decade, is optimistic about making a comeback. Several exit polls have also suggested a potential victory for Congress.

Additionally, since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this election is the first major direct struggle between the BJP and Congress. As both parties prepare for elections in other states in the upcoming months, the result is probably going to have an impact on the narratives they create.

On October 5, Haryana conducted a single-phase election and achieved a remarkable 67.90% voter turnout in 22 districts and 90 assembly seats. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party are important contenders in this election contest.

