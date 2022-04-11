Congress Punjab Twitter account hacked, 4th attack in last 2 days

This is the fourth high-profile Twitter account to be hacked in less than a week. The University Grant Commission's Twitter account was hijacked late Saturday. Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India's Twitter accounts were both hacked.

The Punjab unit of the Congress's Twitter account was hacked on Monday. The account sent out over 100 tweets in a matter of minutes, tagging random accounts, the majority of which seemed to be bots and were tied to activities involving digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) and cryptocurrencies.

This is the fourth high-profile Twitter account to be hacked in less than a week. The University Grant Commission's Twitter account was hijacked late Saturday. Previously, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office and the Indian Meteorological Department of India's Twitter accounts were both hacked.

After the Office of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh's Twitter account was hacked on Saturday, weird tweets were sent from the Uttar Pradesh handle on Monday. Shortly later, the tweets were removed. The hackers had changed the name of the account and picture. The miscreants posted suspicious tweets one after the other for over 40 minutes. Over 300 tweets were posted. Old tweets were deleted by the hackers. Thousands of unknown Twitter handles were tagged in the tweets.

The University Grant Commission's Twitter account was hijacked late Saturday night. The account has been reinstated. Several tweets on NFTs were sent from the UGC Twitter account after it was hacked. The official website is tied to the UGC Twitter handle, which has over 2,96,000 followers.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against unknown individuals under relevant provisions of the IT Act at the Lucknow cyber police station.

To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked in December last year. The hackers posted a tweet from the Twitter handle claiming that India had officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The hackers also wrote on the PM's handle that the government was officially distributing 500 BTC to all residents of the country.