    Oops! Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)

    A video circulating on social media depicts Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressing frustration about being pushed aside and neglected by party workers during an event.

    Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 7:40 AM IST

    A video doing the rounds on social media is causing much embarrassment for the Congress party. The video shows Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge complaining about being pushed around by the party cadre. Kharge, not realising that the mics in front of him were on, is seen lamenting to another Congress leader on stage, "No arrangements have been made. I am pushed and sidelined by Congress workers for other leaders. There is no discipline. This is the second time this has happened to me."

    Kharge has been traversing across the country to campaign for the party's candidates. On Wednesday, the Congress president inaugurated the 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative in the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, aiming to connect with over 80 million households nationwide.

    Commencing the campaign from the Ghonda locality, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Modi ki guarantee," stating that the BJP-led Central government has failed to fulfil its promises.

    During a rally, Kharge outlined his party's guarantees, focusing on "Paanch Nyay" or five pillars of justice: yuva nyay (justice for youth), naari nyay (justice for women), kisaan nyay (justice for farmers), shramik nyay (justice for workers), and hissedari nyay (justice of partnership). He emphasized that the Congress ensures its commitments are met and criticized Modi's ineffective guarantees.

    Kharge also raised concerns about the government's actions against the opposition like the freezing of Congress party bank accounts, and questioned the fairness of elections under such circumstances.

    Under the Yuva Nyay pillar, the party pledges to create 3 million new central government jobs as per a jobs calendar. Additional assurances include providing one-year paid apprenticeships for educated youth, preventing leakage of government recruitment exam papers, and improving working conditions and social security for gig workers.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 7:56 AM IST
