    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes chocolates in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, learns Tamil | WATCH

    Rahul Gandhi also hailed the dedicated all-women team of 70 individuals who craft some of the most exquisite couverture chocolates he's ever encountered. The full video of his visit is available on his YouTube channel.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes chocolates in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, learns Tamil WATCH
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 27) shared a glimpse into his visit to a chocolate factory in Ooty, Tamil Nadu. The video he posted on X showcased his engagement with the topic of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on confectionery items as he immersed himself in the candy-making process.

    Amidst his endeavors, the Congress leader proactively inquired about the intricacies of chocolate production at Moddys Chocolates, a chocolaterie that employs a dedicated team of 70 women to undertake various tasks.

    Alongside a snippet from the video, the 53-year-old leader said, "A team of 70 incredible women drives one of Ooty’s famous chocolate factories!" He further remarked, "The story of Moddys Chocolates is a remarkable testament to the great potential of India's MSMEs."

    In the seven-minute video, Rahul Gandhi is seen transformed into a novice baker, as he acquaints himself with the chocolate crafting within the factory's premises. Eager to learn, he even endeavored to grasp a bit of the local language, querying, "How do I say batao in Tamil?" In a light-hearted moment, Gandhi also invoked his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, suggesting, "You should call my sister here."

     

    During his journey to his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi took a detour to the renowned hill town of Ooty nestled in the Nilgiris.

    Commending the entrepreneurial zeal of Muralidhar Rao and Swati, the couple behind the small business, Gandhi underscored their inspiration. He also hailed the dedicated all-women team of 70 individuals who craft some of the most exquisite couverture chocolates he's ever encountered. The full video of his visit is available on his YouTube channel.

    Gandhi restated his criticism of the GST framework, humorously labeling it as the "Gabbar Singh Tax." He remarked, "Similar to innumerable other small and medium businesses across India, Moddys is wrestling with the weight of the same opponent—the Gabbar Singh Tax." Accusing the government, he asserted that their inclination seems to lean towards larger corporations, leaving the MSME sector disadvantaged.

    Advocating for a uniform GST rate, Gandhi advocated for critical steps to safeguard the MSMEs, a collective force capable of propelling the nation's growth engine. He emphatically added, "Women-led teams like this (Moddys Chocolates) warrant all the backing we can offer."

