Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stated on Saturday that Hindutva pioneer Veer Savarkar never believed cows to be "maata" (mothers) and had no difficulty eating meat. He also stated that Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism, citing Savarkar's book. During the Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Singh asserted that the Congress is fighting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will modify the Constitution and abolish the quota system if voted to power again in 2024.

On November 14, Congress began a statewide agitation movement called 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' to expose the Narendra Modi-led BJP government's mishandling of the economy. The former MP chief minister also slammed the RSS and the BJP over the purported Ayodhya land grab. Singh accused "Hindutvawadis" of "dhanda," claiming that the land was purchased with money gathered from devotees. The Rajya Sabha member further stated that BJP lawmakers and government employees purchased the land using public funds.

This comes after many reports stated that the Supreme Court-allotted property for the Ram Temple had been purchased by MLAs, mayors, and politicians, sparking widespread outrage from the opposition. Congress has accused the BJP of abusing funds raised for the Ram Temple, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requesting that the Supreme Court conduct a judicial probe. "Bhagwan Ram is a symbol of honesty," she added, adding that "BJP-backed leaders and personnel have benefitted from the trust meant for temple building." She claimed that Champat Rai, the Trust secretary, is aware of the fraud. Anil Mishra, a member of the RSS and a Trust member, and Rishikesh Upadhyay, the Mayor of Ayodhya, are witnesses in the sale deeds.

