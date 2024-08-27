Congress' Alok Sharma in soup for 'rapist Marathi community' remark; Shiv Sena files case, writes to Rahul

A major controversy has erupted in Maharashtra following Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma's derogatory remarks about the Marathi community during a television debate. The backlash has been swift and intense, with widespread condemnation from political parties, Marathi cultural organizations, and social media users.

The incident occurred during a debate on the news channel Aaj Tak, where the discussion centered around the recent Badlapur sex abuse case. In a shocking statement, Sharma questioned his BJP counterpart on whether the party would protect "Marathi manoos (people)" even if they were involved in such crimes. Specifically, he asked, "मराठी माणसू बदलापरू मेरेप करेगा तोह उसको भी आप बचाएंगेकया" (Even if a Marathi person committed the rape in Badlapur, would you still save him?).

This remark, which seemed to link the entire Marathi community with the heinous crime, has ignited a firestorm of criticism across the state.

Sharma's comment has been met with outrage from various quarters. Thousands of social media posts and posters denouncing the Congress spokesperson have surfaced, with Marathi lovers, history enthusiasts, and the general public expressing their discontent. The sentiment is clear: a person who commits violence against women does not represent any language, religion, or caste but is simply a criminal. By linking such an act with the Marathi community, Sharma has deeply offended many in Maharashtra.

Political reactions and legal actions

Political parties, including the BJP and Shiv Sena, have strongly condemned Sharma's remarks. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has demanded a clarification from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while Shiv Sena leaders have taken more direct action. Shiv Sena's Shinde faction leader, Rahool N Kanal, filed a police complaint against Sharma in Mumbai, accusing him of insulting the Marathi community by labeling them as rapists. The complaint reflects the intense anger felt by Marathi speakers worldwide over the statement.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also wrote to Rahul Gandhi, demanding the immediate removal of Sharma from his position as Congress spokesperson. In his letter, Mhaske emphasized the centrality of Marathi identity to Shiv Sena's values and mission, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Marathi people.

"I am writing to bring to your attention recent remarks made by Congress party spokesperson Alok Sharma regarding the Marathi community. During a discussion on a news channel, Sharma made deeply offensive comments, describing Marathi society in derogatory terms," Mhaske wrote.

"On behalf of the Shiv Sena party, I strongly condemn these statements which are not only inappropriate but also harmful," Mhsake added.

"Shiv Sena was founded by our esteemed leader, Balasaheb Thackeray, to advocate the rights and dignity of the Marathi people. It is therefore imperative for Congress to understand that Shiv Sena will not tolerate any form of insult directed at the Marathi community," he further stated.

"Such remarks, directed at any community, signify the lack of civilty and respect. We believe that Alok Sharma's continued role as Congress spokesperson is unacceptable and call for his immediate removal from this position," he said.

"We urge you (Rahul) to address this issue promptly and demonstrate sensitivity towards all communities," he added in the letter.

Historical context and Maharashtra's legacy

The controversy has also sparked a broader discussion about the respect and dignity accorded to women in Maharashtra's history. The state has a proud tradition of honoring women, dating back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who implemented severe measures to ensure their safety and dignity. Maharashtra has also been home to pioneering figures such as Pandita Ramabai, Dr. Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, and Savitribai Phule, who were instrumental in advancing women's education and empowerment. The first school for girls in India was established in Maharashtra, and Marathi women have made significant contributions in various fields, including education, science, and the arts.

Given this heritage, Sharma's remark is seen as particularly offensive, as it not only insults the Marathi people but also undermines the state's long-standing commitment to women's respect and equality.

Congress' alleged disdain for Marathi people

The incident has also reignited allegations that the Congress party has historically treated Marathi people and Maharashtra with disdain. Critics point to the party's opposition to the creation of a united Maharashtra and its efforts to undermine prominent Marathi leaders like Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. There is a perception that the Congress has consistently ensured that no Marathi person gains significant prominence at the national level and has worked to prevent Maharashtra from receiving its due recognition and resources.

Moreover, there are longstanding grievances about the Congress's role in annexing Marathi-speaking regions like Belgaum, Bidar, Bhalki, Karwar, Nipani, and Khanapur to Karnataka during the linguistic reorganization of states. Marathi speakers in these border areas have long felt that their calls for inclusion in Maharashtra have been ignored, further fueling resentment.

Silence from key political figures

Interestingly, some prominent political figures in Maharashtra have remained silent on the issue. Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, who was known for championing Marathi pride, has not yet commented on the controversy.

Similarly, other Congress leaders in Maharashtra, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar, and Jitendra Awhad, have not issued any statements condemning Sharma's remarks. This silence has raised questions about their commitment to defending Marathi pride and whether they are willing to confront their party's spokesperson over such a sensitive issue.

Latest Videos