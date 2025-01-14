How to reach soon-to-open Noida International Airport? CHECK these pocket-friendly options

Noida International Airport's opening in four months faces accessibility concerns due to limited public transport. 

Concerns over transport options loom as Noida International Airport nears opening dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is slated to open in four months, but concerns about accessibility are growing due to limited public transport options. Located 90 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, 70 km from Connaught Place, and 60 km from Noida City Centre, the airport's viability hinges on the development of a robust transport system.

Currently, only a few private and UP Roadways buses connect Jewar to surrounding areas, leaving a significant gap in public transport. Intercity cabs are available, but their high costs – approximately Rs 1,365 from Noida Sector 52 and Rs 893 from Pari Chowk – may deter many passengers.

Long-term solutions in the works

While a 72 km rapid rail corridor and a metro route connecting the airport to Delhi's Airport Express Line are planned, these projects may take significant time and is unlikely to be operational before 2030. In the interim, the NIA has partnered with Mahindra Mobility to launch an electric airport taxi service and held talks with local authorities to introduce a city bus network.

A proposed bus service with an initial fleet of 175-200 buses aims to connect Jewar to key locations such as Botanical Garden Metro Station, Pari Chowk, and other NCR cities. A booking system will be facilitated through a mobile application, thereby providing a dedicated public transport system for commuters and airport passengers.

Concerns

The airport's ability to attract international passengers have raised concerns, especially due to its proximity to tourist destinations like Agra and Mathura. S. Velmurugan, a traffic and safety engineering expert, emphasized the need for comprehensive public transport, warning that passengers may opt for IGI Airport if connectivity issues are not addressed.

Meanwhile, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich AG, has assured that efforts are already underway to address connectivity problems. "We are working closely with the UP government and the Centre to ensure convenient and reliable transport options," YIAPL stated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

BREAKING: India raises "matter strongly" with Russian authorities after Kerala man dies fighting with Ukraine shk

India reiterates demand for early return of Indian nationals working in Russian Army after Kerala man's death

Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO anr

Delhi cops find student behind hoax bomb emails to over 400 schools; probe also extended to party-linked NGO

CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react shk

CA makes detailed excel sheet to split outing payment among friends to avoid 'chance of error'; netizens react

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals gcw

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know history and significance behind the sacred rituals

Recent Stories

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources dmn

Israel to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages in initial deal: Hamas sources

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Abercrombie Stock Dives On Disappointing Guidance: Retail Sentiment Sours

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear dmn

Nursing college principal in Varanasi kills self by jumping in front of train, reason unclear

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same gcw

How to spot fake Rs 500 notes? Check out RBI guidelines for the same

BREAKING Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal snt

BREAKING: Qatar says Israel and Hamas at 'closest point' to agreeing Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Nicholas Tadeu Says 'Want to Create League', Visit Taj Mahal

Video Icon
'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

'Meri beti IPS Hai, Teri Aisi Halat Karwaungi...': Road Clash Over Car Parking Turns Ugly | VIRAL

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Brazil's Coach Laura Says Indian Team is 'Best' But Will Give Tough Fight

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top 5 Moments of India's Riveting 42-37 Win Over Nepal | WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Video Icon
Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Quad, Ukraine, Israel & More: Biden's FINAL Foreign Policy Speech | WATCH

Video Icon