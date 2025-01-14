How to reach soon-to-open Noida International Airport? CHECK these pocket-friendly options

The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is slated to open in four months, but concerns about accessibility are growing due to limited public transport options. Located 90 km from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, 70 km from Connaught Place, and 60 km from Noida City Centre, the airport's viability hinges on the development of a robust transport system.

Currently, only a few private and UP Roadways buses connect Jewar to surrounding areas, leaving a significant gap in public transport. Intercity cabs are available, but their high costs – approximately Rs 1,365 from Noida Sector 52 and Rs 893 from Pari Chowk – may deter many passengers.

Long-term solutions in the works

While a 72 km rapid rail corridor and a metro route connecting the airport to Delhi's Airport Express Line are planned, these projects may take significant time and is unlikely to be operational before 2030. In the interim, the NIA has partnered with Mahindra Mobility to launch an electric airport taxi service and held talks with local authorities to introduce a city bus network.

A proposed bus service with an initial fleet of 175-200 buses aims to connect Jewar to key locations such as Botanical Garden Metro Station, Pari Chowk, and other NCR cities. A booking system will be facilitated through a mobile application, thereby providing a dedicated public transport system for commuters and airport passengers.

Concerns

The airport's ability to attract international passengers have raised concerns, especially due to its proximity to tourist destinations like Agra and Mathura. S. Velmurugan, a traffic and safety engineering expert, emphasized the need for comprehensive public transport, warning that passengers may opt for IGI Airport if connectivity issues are not addressed.

Meanwhile, Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich AG, has assured that efforts are already underway to address connectivity problems. "We are working closely with the UP government and the Centre to ensure convenient and reliable transport options," YIAPL stated.

