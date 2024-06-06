Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Concerned about terrorism in Punjab': Kangana Ranaut on CISF constable slapping her in Chandigarh (WATCH)

    Newly elected MP and actor Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a Central Industrial Security Force constable in Chandigarh airport, allegedly over "disrespecting farmers". Ranaut, who won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was about to board a flight for Delhi when the incident happened.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped at the Chandigarh airport by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while she was on her way to Delhi.

    The CISF has suspended the woman constable and given a complaint against her at the local police station for FIR, in connection with slapping BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport.

    In response to the incident, the actor said, "I'm safe. The event took place at the airport during the security check. The moment checking was done, a woman constable in CISF in a different cabin waited for me to cross her and she hit me on the face from the side and abused me. I asked her why she did this, and she said, It's because of the farmers' protest. "

    "What concerns me is the rise in terror in Punjab and how do we handle this," the actor added.

    After winning the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh, the actor headed to Delhi to collect her ID cards from the parliament and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) cards. CGHS offers benefits to government employees, MPs, and pensioners when they get medical care.

    Also Read | BJP's Kangana Ranaut slapped by woman CISF officer at Chandigarh airport for 'disrespecting farmers'

    Kulwinder Kaur is the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) policeman who slapped the new MP. In the viral video, Ranaut can be seen being led by a circle of security guards to the security check-in, where she can be seen chatting with some CISF personnel.

    According to reports, the constable is being questioned by the CISF Commandant, who has taken notice of the occurrence. According to accounts, one of her assistants has also notified the local police. Kangana was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
