Complete guide to the Indian Passport: Application, issuance, and everything in between

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:05 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

The Indian passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. It is a vital document under the Passport Act (1967) that enables Indian citizens to travel internationally and serves as proof of Indian citizenship abroad.

Passport Issuance by MEA

The MEA operates the Passport Seva Unit to handle passport services. With 93 passport issuing offices across India and 197 diplomatic missions worldwide, these services are facilitated through Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and the Central Passport Organization (CPO).

Important Information for Applicants

  • Official Website: www.passportindia.gov.in
  • Mobile App: Available for Android and iOS.
  • Customer Care Number: 1800-258-1800
  • Address for Consular Services: Shri Amit Narang, Joint Secretary (CPV), CPV Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Room No. 20, Patiala House Annexe, Tilak Marg, New Delhi - 110001.
  • Fax: +91-11-23782821
  • Email: jscpv@mea.gov.in
  • Types of Passports in India
  • Ordinary Passport (Blue cover): Issued to common citizens for personal travel, business, or other purposes.
  • Diplomatic Passport (Maroon cover): Issued to Indian diplomats and senior government officials for official travel.
  • Official Passport (White cover): Issued to designated government officials traveling for official assignments.
  • Required Documents for Passport Application
  • Proof of Address (Any one):
  • Bank passbook (with a photo)
  • Landline or postpaid mobile bill
  • Rental agreement
  • Electricity, water, or gas bill
  • Voter ID card
  • Aadhaar card

Income Tax Assessment Order

  • Employer certificate (on official letterhead)
  • Spouse’s passport copy showing the applicant as their spouse (for married applicants)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (Any one):
  • Aadhaar/E-Aadhaar
  • PAN card
  • Voter ID
  • Driving License
  • Birth certificate
  • School transfer certificate
  • Life insurance policy document
  • Pension order (for government servants)

Eligibility for Passport Application

Indian citizens aged 18 and above can apply for a passport.
Passports for minors under 18 are valid for 5 years or until they turn 18, whichever is earlier.

Passport Application Process

Normal Passport: Takes 30–45 days.
Tatkal Passport: Takes 7–14 days.

FAQs

How to Check Application Status?
Visit Passport Seva, log in, and use the "Track Application Status" feature.

Can I Apply for a Passport Abroad?
Yes, Indian missions and consulates offer this service.

What is a Maroon Passport?
It is a diplomatic passport issued to Indian ambassadors and senior officials.

What is the Passport Seva Project?
This initiative ensures efficient passport services nationwide through call centers, PSKs, and regional offices, promoting convenience and transparency.

