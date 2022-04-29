CNG price increased by Rs 2.50 per kg in Pune, check latest rates in your city

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The reason behind the price increase remains the same, the international market rates advanced one of the addictive gas rates, which are used to form the CNG gas. 

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    Compressed natural gas (CNG) rates in Pune city have been hiked by Rs 2.20, straight for the fourth time. Now, the rate of CNG in Pune stands at Rs 77.20 per kg, effective from April 29, 2022. 

    Earlier in April, the Maharashtra State Government announced to slash the VAT on the natural gas from 13 per cent to 3 per cent, effective from April 1. Following the same, the rate of CNG in Pune city was down; it was Rs 62 per kg. 

    Previously, on April 6, the CNG rates were raised by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in Maharashtra, which was by Rs 7; it cost Rs 67 per kg. Following April 13, the price was hiked again by Rs 5, and CNG was priced at Rs 72 per kg. And, on April 18, it was again increased by Rs 2.  

    In Delhi, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), its latest, announced the hike in the CNG price by Rs 2.5 per kg; the CNG cost Rs 71.61 per kg. The rates in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, were also hiked; the CNG stands at Rs 74.17 per kg, in Gurugram, it stands at Rs 79.94 per kg.

    The IGL also increased the price of household piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to help offset the increase in input gas costs. According to IGL, the price of PNG stands at Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

    According to MGL, the Centre increased the supply price of domestically produced natural gas by 110 per cent starting April 1. 

    The reason behind the price increase remains the same; the international market rates advanced one of the addictive gas rates, which are used to form the CNG gas.

