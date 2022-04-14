CNG prices hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi; check new prices

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG has been increased to Rs 74.17 per kg, and in Gurugram, it stands at Rs 79.94 per kg.

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has declared a new hike in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price in Delhi by 2.5 per kg; the CNG cost Rs 71.61 per kg, effective from Thursday.

In Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG has been increased to Rs 74.17 per kg, and in Gurugram, it stands at Rs 79.94 per kg.

Check the new rates here,

The rates are effective from morning 6 am on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

1) Delhi - Rs 71.61 per kg

2) Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs 74.17 per kg

3) Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 78.84 per kg

4) Gurugram - Rs 79.94 per kg

5) Rewari - Rs 82.07 per kg

6) Karnal & Kaithal - Rs 80.27 per kg

7) Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 83.40 per kg

8) Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs 81.88 per kg

In Delhi, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) advanced the cost of the domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) with immediate effect from Thursday to partly cover the hike in input gas cost.

The rates of PNG now stand at Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, as per IGL.

In Gurugram, the PNG rate is Rs 44.06 per SCM. Previously, on April 1, IGL raised the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cost by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).

In Mumbai, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has also raised the retail price of CNG by Rs 5/kg and around on Wednesday. Now in Mumbai, the CNG price stands at Rs 72 per kg.

From April 1, the Centre has advanced the supply price of domestically-produced natural gas by 110 per cent, as per MGL.

