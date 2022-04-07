CNG rates surged by Rs 2.5 per kg for the second straight day | Check the latest rates

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Wednesday, the CNG rates in the national capital, Mumbai and Gujarat, witnessed a hike after the government raised input natural gas rates to record levels.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 9:01 AM IST

    The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rate surged by Rs 2.5 per kilogram for the second straight day on April 7, Thursday. Now the price of the CNG stands at Rs 69.11 per kg in Delhi and Rs 71.67 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

    On Wednesday, the CNG rates in the national capital, Mumbai and Gujarat, witnessed a hike after the government raised input natural gas rates to record levels. Just in a week, the total hike is Rs 9.10 per kg in the total retail cost of CNG. 

    The updated rates in your regions:

    1) NCT of Delhi:  Rs. 69.11 per kg 
    2) Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad: Rs 71.67 per kg 
    3) Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli: Rs 76.34 per kg
    4) Gurugram: Rs 77.44 per kg 
    5) Rewari: Rs 79.57 per kg 
    6) Karnal and Kaithal: Rs 77.77 per kg 
    7) Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur: Rs 80.90 per kg 
    8) Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand: Rs.79.38 per kg 

    When the natural gas is compressed, it turns into CNG, used as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is used in household kitchens, cooking industries, and other purposes. 

    A 137-day pause in petrol and diesel price modification concluded on March 22. On that day, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder price surged to Rs 949.50 in Delhi. In some regions, the LPG price touched Rs 1,000. 

    MGL last week announced to lower the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg and Rs 3.50 per SCM in piped gas, which began on April 1 after the Maharashtra government slashed VAT on the fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. 

    Thus, the retail price of CNG was slashed by Rs 6 to Rs 60 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 3.50 to Rs 36 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in and close to Mumbai. However, the prices have not grown. 

