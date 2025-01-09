CM Yogi to launch Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan on UP Diwas, offering interest-free loans

Uttar Pradesh is launching the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan to boost youth entrepreneurship. The scheme offers interest and guarantee-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh, with expert guidance provided throughout the process.

As part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mission Rojgar, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan on the occasion of UP Diwas on January 24, to encourage youth entrepreneurship. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign.

In a first for the state, interest and guarantee-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh are being provided for four years to set up industries. To ensure smooth implementation, economic experts, chartered accountants (CAs), and retired bank officials have been deployed in every district to assist young entrepreneurs from application to project operation, maximizing the scheme’s outreach and impact.

The MSME department is fully prepared to ensure the success of this initiative, focusing on streamlining the administrative process and making it more user-friendly. Youth can apply for the scheme online through the department's website, [https://msme.up.gov.in](https://msme.up.gov.in), which also features 400 project reports and nearly 600 business ideas to assist aspiring entrepreneurs.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MSME Promotion Department, highlighted that the scheme has been fully digitized in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "There is no scope for favoritism. To support youth in their entrepreneurial journey, the department has stationed CAs and retired bank officials in every district. These experts will guide them from application submission to project execution," he said.

Additionally, the MSME department plans to deploy two CM Fellows and computer operators in every district to provide further assistance. This marks the first time the state has introduced expert deployment for youth employment.

The scheme will roll out in two phases. In the first phase, candidates who successfully repay the principal or penal interest on their loans will qualify for the second phase, where they can secure loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. A 50% interest subsidy will also be provided for three years on loans of up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

Latest Videos