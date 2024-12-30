Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi leads 'Ek Ho Pura Desh' campaign to drive Mahakumbh preparations

PM Narendra Modi, in the 117th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program, highlighted the event's spiritual grandeur and cultural significance, calling it 'Ekta Ka Mahakumbh'.

Mahakumbh 2025, a celebration of Sanatan culture, will unfold in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 117th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program, highlighted the event's spiritual grandeur and cultural significance, calling it 'Ekta Ka Mahakumbh'.

He shared his excitement about the extensive preparations along the Sangam's banks, recalling his recent aerial survey of the Kumbh area, which left him awestruck by its vastness, beauty, and magnificence.

PM Modi emphasized the event's unifying message: "Mahakumbh’s essence lies in ‘Ek Ho Pura Desh,’ and the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga symbolizes a united society.” He, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended an open invitation to devotees from India and around the globe to partake in the spiritual festivity.

Under the guidance of PM Modi and led by CM Yogi, preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 have reached their final stage. With significant enhancements over the 2019 Kumbh, this edition will feature expanded fairgrounds and improved facilities for pilgrims.

CM Yogi, personally steering the ‘Ek Ho Pura Desh,’ campaign, has visited Prayagraj four times in December alone to ensure seamless progress in the arrangements.

In 'Mann Ki Baat,' the Prime Minister remarked that the uniqueness of the Mahakumbh lies not only in its vastness but also in its diversity. He highlighted that millions of people gather for this grand event, including thousands of saints, numerous traditions, hundreds of sects, and several Akharas.

He also emphasized that the Mahakumbh reflects a society free from discrimination, where no one is considered superior or inferior.

“This year’s Mahakumbh will further strengthen the mantra of unity," the Prime Minister said. He urged all Kumbh participants to take the pledge of unity and commit to eliminating division and hatred from society.

The Prime Minister stated that this time, devotees from across the country and the world, will also witness a digital Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. With the help of digital navigation, visitors will be guided to various ghats, temples, and saints’ Akharas, as well as parking areas.

For the first time, an AI chatbot will be utilized during the Mahakumbh, providing information related to the event in 11 Indian languages. This chatbot will allow users to seek assistance by typing or speaking their queries.

The fair ground will be monitored by AI-powered cameras, which will also assist in locating anyone who gets separated from their group. Devotees will have access to a digital lost-and-found centre as well.

Additionally, information about government-approved tour packages, accommodations, and homestays will be provided directly to visitors on their mobile devices.

The Prime Minister encouraged all attendees to take full advantage of these facilities and share their experiences by uploading selfies with the hashtag #EktaKaMahakumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has personally taken charge of overseeing the Mahakumbh preparations. He is regularly visiting Prayagraj to inspect the ongoing arrangements and review the progress of the work. Under his directives, all tasks within the fairgrounds are set to be completed by January 5.

CM Yogi's proactive approach toward the preparations is evident from his frequent visits to Prayagraj in December. During the month, he visited the city four times—on December 7, 12, 13, and 23—to assess and ensure the readiness of the arrangements.

The Chief Minister is personally extending invitations for the Mahakumbh to prominent figures. On Saturday in Delhi, the Chief Minister met with former President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Mizoram Governor General VK Singh inviting them to the grand event.

Additionally, ministers from the Yogi government have travelled to other states to invite Chief Ministers, Governors, and other dignitaries to participate in the Mahakumbh.

PM Modi and CM Yogi extend invitation to devotees worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have invited devotees from across the state, nation, and the world to participate in 'Mahakumbh 2025.'

Following the Prime Minister’s remarks in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, the Chief Minister shared a post on ‘X.’ The Chief Minister wrote: ‘Maha Kumbh Ka Sandesh Ek ho Pura Desh’

‘Ganga Ki Aviral Dhara Naah Bate Samaj Hamara’.

He highlighted that PM Modi, during 'Mann Ki Baat,' had called upon 140 crore Indians to unite and experience the divine, grand, and digital Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

He also urged devotees to become witnesses to this spiritual 'Amrit Kaal' and share their experience by uploading selfies with the hashtag #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh on social media.

Latest Videos