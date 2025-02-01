CM Yogi inspects Sangam Nose, interacts with devotees ahead of Basant Panchami Snan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to investigate the Mauni Amavasya incident at the Mahakumbh Mela. He inspected the site, interacted with officials, and reviewed preparations for Basant Panchami. Devotees praised the arrangements and facilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Prayagraj and sought detailed reports from officials on the Mauni Amavasya events at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He also interacted with devotees, who praised the arrangements and facilities provided by the state government for the Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister landed in Prayagraj by helicopter and directly headed to Sangam Nose, the site of the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Upon reaching the location, the CM inspected the area where the stampede had taken place. He then took detailed information from Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and DIG Vaibhav Krishna about the incident.

The Mela Officer briefed the Chief Minister on the incident, detailing how the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital. Following this, CM Yogi reviewed preparations for the upcoming Basant Panchami Amrit Snan and issued necessary instructions to ensure proper arrangements.

On his way back from the incident site, CM Yogi interacted with thousands of devotees, personally approaching the barricades to check on their well-being. The devotees, excited to meet him, greeted him with chants of "Har Har Mahadev," "Jai Shri Ram," and "Jai Ganga Maiya." Many expressed their appreciation for the excellent arrangements and facilities provided by the CM for the Mahakumbh.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister had already expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate incident that took place on Mauni Amavasya. During his statement, he became quite emotional, and his voice choked as he spoke.

