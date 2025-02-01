CM Yogi inspects Sangam Nose, interacts with devotees ahead of Basant Panchami Snan

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj to investigate the Mauni Amavasya incident at the Mahakumbh Mela. He inspected the site, interacted with officials, and reviewed preparations for Basant Panchami. Devotees praised the arrangements and facilities.

CM Yogi inspects Sangam Nose, interacts with devotees ahead of Basant Panchami Snan
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 3:36 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Prayagraj and sought detailed reports from officials on the Mauni Amavasya events at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He also interacted with devotees, who praised the arrangements and facilities provided by the state government for the Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister landed in Prayagraj by helicopter and  directly headed to Sangam Nose, the site of the unfortunate incident that occurred during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Upon reaching the location, the CM inspected the area where the stampede had taken place. He then took detailed information from Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and DIG Vaibhav Krishna about the incident. 

The Mela Officer briefed the Chief Minister on the incident, detailing how the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital. Following this, CM Yogi reviewed preparations for the upcoming Basant Panchami Amrit Snan and issued necessary instructions to ensure proper arrangements.

On his way back from the incident site, CM Yogi interacted with thousands of devotees, personally approaching the barricades to check on their well-being. The devotees, excited to meet him, greeted him with chants of "Har Har Mahadev," "Jai Shri Ram," and "Jai Ganga Maiya." Many expressed their appreciation for the excellent arrangements and facilities provided by the CM for the Mahakumbh.

It is worth mentioning that the Chief Minister had already expressed his sorrow over the unfortunate incident that took place on Mauni Amavasya. During his statement, he became quite emotional, and his voice choked as he spoke.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech shk

Tax or Bihar? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations anr

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations

'To benefit from income tax relief, you need jobs': Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Union Budget 2025 (WATCH) shk

'To benefit from income tax relief, you need jobs': Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Union Budget 2025 (WATCH)

Union Budget 2025: From Bihar to middle class - The biggest winners vkp

Union Budget 2025: Key reforms for middle class, farmers, entrepreneurs and Bihar

Recent Stories

Tax or reform? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech shk

Tax or Bihar? With 87 mentions, THIS word dominated FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza snt

No Income Tax upto Rs 12 lakh: Hilarious 'Middle class right now' memes explode after FM's Budget 2025 bonanza

Pregnancy Glow Myths and Facts: Does Carrying a Girl Make You More Beautiful? RBA

Pregnancy Glow Myths and Facts: Does Carrying a Girl Make You More Beautiful?

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Price Drop in India: Check latest price RBA

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 Price Drop in India: Check latest price

VIDEO Vicky Kaushal in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna, speaks Telugu at Chhaava song launch RBA

VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal in Hyderabad with Rashmika Mandanna, speaks Telugu at Chhaava song launch

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon