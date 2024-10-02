CM Yogi Adityanath ensures ample funds for road projects; calls for quick, justified proposals

The Chief Minister urged public representatives from districts without bypass roads to submit proposals based on local requirements. He emphasized that sufficient funds have been allocated to improve connectivity to religious, spiritual, historical, and mythologically significant sites, as better roads are essential for boosting tourism.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has adopted a 'mission mode' approach to ensure improved road connectivity across the state, from hamlets to village panchayats, towns, and cities. He has directed all MPs and MLAs to submit proposals within the next 15 days for the construction of new roads, bypasses, and bridges, as well as the repair of existing ones in their constituencies.

During a video conference with public representatives on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for quality roads in both rural and urban areas and urged lawmakers to actively engage in this effort. He assured that there is no shortage of funds for road projects and instructed public representatives to work closely with the district administration and core committees, under the supervision of the district minister in charge, to draft proposals. Wherever a new road, repair, bridge, ring road, bypass, district road, or service lane is needed, proposals should be submitted for immediate government approval.

The Chief Minister further stressed that even villages with a population as small as 250 should have access to paved roads.

The Chief Minister urged public representatives from districts without bypass roads to submit proposals based on local requirements. He emphasized that sufficient funds have been allocated to improve connectivity to religious, spiritual, historical, and mythologically significant sites, as better roads are essential for boosting tourism.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of enhancing connectivity in industrial and logistics parks, as well as areas near sugar mills.

Additionally, he directed that any tehsil or block headquarters not yet connected by a two-lane road be reported immediately.

Efforts are also underway to improve interstate and international connectivity, including the construction of a 'Maitri Dwar' at the border, for which public representatives were asked to submit proposals.

The Chief Minister further instructed that the state-wide campaign for road repairs and pothole removal be completed by October 10 in the first phase.

He called for active monitoring at 'Zero Points' to tackle the issue of overloaded heavy vehicles, advising that enforcement should target the point of origin rather than disrupt regular road traffic.

Administrative officers from all zones, divisions, ranges, and districts attended the meeting.

