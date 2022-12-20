CM Bommai assured inclusion in cabinet, claims K'taka MLA Eshwarappa

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA KS Eshwarappa decided not to attend the Karnataka legislature's ongoing winter session in Belagavi to protest not being appointed as a minister. He said, "Upon receiving a clean chit, the chief minister guaranteed me that he would speak to the party's high leadership and induct me into the cabinet."

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party legislator KS Eshwarappa claimed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to make him the minister soon. He also said that the senior MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi might be inducted into the cabinet.

Earlier this year, Eshwarappa resigned from his position as Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after a Belagavi contractor allegedly committed suicide in Udupi hotel, accusing him of demanding a 40 per cent commission in public work in 2020.

Previously, Eshwarappa decided not to attend the Karnataka legislature's ongoing winter session in Belagavi to protest not being appointed as a minister. He said, "Upon receiving a clean chit, the chief minister guaranteed me that he would speak to the party's high leadership and induct me into the cabinet." "Not only me but Ramesh Jarkiholi, who also got a clean chit, will be made a minister."

His main complaint was although the investigation agency had cleared him, he had been denied a position in the cabinet. Because of the alleged 'sex for job' scam, Jarkiholi resigned.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP State President BS Eshwarappa said he did not approach anyone at the national party headquarters, instead relying on Bommai, who promised him cabinet re-induction if he came out clean.

When questioned if he would attend the assembly after receiving the assurance, Eshwarappa said, "I will speak with the CM in the evening before making any decision." Eshwarappa and Jarkiholi had previously received clean chits from the investigation agencies in their respective cases.

