Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress to soon launch ‘Haath se Haath jodo’ campaign for women

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been tasked with organising the "Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign across the nation, with a focus on women in particular. Sources informed that Priyanka would lead a wave of marches with women cadres in March, focussing on rising inflation and its impact on the public, especially the middle class. 
     

    Congress to soon launch Haath se Haath jodo campaign for women Priyanka Gandhi to take responsibility gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    After a nine-day winter hiatus from Uttar Pradesh, the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will continue today. Over 3,000 kilometres have been marched during the yatra's more than 110-day journey. Before the break, the yatra travelled from the southern states to Rajasthan and Delhi.

    The Yatra has so far travelled across sections of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana. It began on September 7 at Kanyakumari. Jammu and Kashmir will serve as its finale.

    Also Read | Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022

    According to the Congress, it is the longest foot march by an Indian politician in Indian history. In the meantime, the Congress is preparing to launch the "Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign, which is intended to spread the message of the yatra across the nation, after the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra," which is to culminate in Srinagar on January 26.

    With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi hopes to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country."

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, national general secretary of the AICC, has reportedly been given the task of directing the "Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign across the nation with an emphasis on women by the former president of the Congress.

    Also Read | Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31, Union Budget to be presented on February 1

    "After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will begin a two-month "Hath Se Hath Jodo Campaign," according to Congress national secretary KC Venugopal.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will direct marches and rallies on foot with female participants in each state capital as part of this campaign to promote the word about the "Bharat Jodo Yatra." Priyanka will lead a wave of marches in March with women cadres, focusing on growing inflation and its effects on the general population, especially the middle class, according to further sources.

    Other female-related topics will also be a major focal point. Priyanka is the face of the Congress campaign, which aims to win over women voters, who make up almost 50% of the electorate.

    Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kanjhawala Accident Case Delhi Police hit and run investigation updates

    Kanjhawala Accident Case Updates: Delhi Police says victim's friend was on scooty when car hit them

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022 gcw

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022

    Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31, Union Budget to be presented on February 1 AJR

    Budget session of Parliament to start from January 31, Union Budget to be presented on February 1

    Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools - adt

    Delhi government launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for city schools

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7 AJR

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Actor Sheezan Khan seeks bail, hearing on January 7

    Recent Stories

    Kanjhawala Accident Case Delhi Police hit and run investigation updates

    Kanjhawala Accident Case Updates: Delhi Police says victim's friend was on scooty when car hit them

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report RBA

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022 gcw

    Alcohol worth Rs 218 crore sold in Delhi during last week of 2022

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads MacBook in the country likely to boost incentive scheme report gcw

    Indian govt wants Apple to produce iPads, MacBook in the country; likely to boost incentive scheme

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars' RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's friend claims there 'No argument or fight between the Ali Baba stars'

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon