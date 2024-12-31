Cleaning staffer at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai seen performing ECG, video goes viral (WATCH)

A video shows a cleaning staff member conducting an ECG on a patient at BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital, exposing a severe manpower shortage and sparking demands for immediate corrective measures.

A video showing a member of the cleaning staff at BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi conducting an ECG on a patient has surfaced on the internet, after it was exposed by former local corporator Ruksana Siddiqui. In the incident, which took place on December 28, Ruksana can be seen confronting the hospital staffer in the video.

The staffer, who claimed to have been instructed by hospital authorities to perform ECGs despite lacking formal training, has raised serious concerns about the hospital's practices. Hospital officials have confirmed the video's authenticity, revealing that this practice has been ongoing for several years due to a severe manpower shortage.

"There has been no new recruitment. We requested BMC multiple times to hire more ECG technicians. The technology is advanced enough so that anyone can use it with a little training, so we work with the resources we have," said a senior doctor at the hospital.

"There is at least a 35% vacancy rate at our hospital across all Class 1 to 4 employee categories. BMC needs to address this urgently," the doctor added.

Dr. Chandrakant Pawar, chief medical superintendent of peripheral hospitals, was unavailable for comment.

As the video went viral, the hospital has been approached by a qualified professional seeking experience as a physician's assistant. However, hospital officials have clarified that the staffer who conducted the ECG was not left unsupervised and performed the procedure under the presence of doctors.

A doctor said several other hospitals also depend on staffers to do the ECG, after giving them training.

Advocate Abid Abbas Syed has served a legal notice to BMC and state health department officials, demanding immediate measures to address the manpower shortage and ensure that medical procedures are conducted by trained professionals.

