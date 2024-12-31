Cleaning staffer at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai seen performing ECG, video goes viral (WATCH)

A video shows a cleaning staff member conducting an ECG on a patient at BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital, exposing a severe manpower shortage and sparking demands for immediate corrective measures.

Cleaning staffer at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai seen performing ECG, video goes viral dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

A video showing a member of the cleaning staff at BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi conducting an ECG on a patient has surfaced on the internet, after it was exposed by former local corporator Ruksana Siddiqui. In the incident, which took place on December 28, Ruksana can be seen confronting the hospital staffer in the video.

Also Read: Mumbai-Nagpur expressway: Over 50 vehicles punctured on Samruddhi Mahamarg, commuters left stuck

The staffer, who claimed to have been instructed by hospital authorities to perform ECGs despite lacking formal training, has raised serious concerns about the hospital's practices. Hospital officials have confirmed the video's authenticity, revealing that this practice has been ongoing for several years due to a severe manpower shortage.

"There has been no new recruitment. We requested BMC multiple times to hire more ECG technicians. The technology is advanced enough so that anyone can use it with a little training, so we work with the resources we have," said a senior doctor at the hospital. 

"There is at least a 35% vacancy rate at our hospital across all Class 1 to 4 employee categories. BMC needs to address this urgently," the doctor added.

Dr. Chandrakant Pawar, chief medical superintendent of peripheral hospitals, was unavailable for comment.

As the video went viral, the hospital has been approached by a qualified professional seeking experience as a physician's assistant. However, hospital officials have clarified that the staffer who conducted the ECG was not left unsupervised and performed the procedure under the presence of doctors.

A doctor said several other hospitals also depend on staffers to do the ECG, after giving them training.

Advocate Abid Abbas Syed has served a legal notice to BMC and state health department officials, demanding immediate measures to address the manpower shortage and ensure that medical procedures are conducted by trained professionals.

Also Read: Loco pilot narrowly prevents disaster as LPG cylinder found on tracks near Pune
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Haryana Dalit student dies by suicide after being barred from exams, expelled over unpaid fees shk

Haryana Dalit student dies by suicide after being barred from exams, expelled over unpaid fees

Empowering private space : NGEs ride on IN-SPACe back in PSLV-C60/SpaDEx mission dmn

Empowering private space : NGEs ride on IN-SPACe back in PSLV-C60/SpaDEx mission

Bengaluru man accuses Blinkit of 'fraud' over free 1L oil missing in order. Company responds shk

Bengaluru man accuses Blinkit of 'fraud' over free 1L oil missing in order. Company responds

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway: Over 50 vehicles punctured on Samruddhi Mahamarg, commuters left stuck vkp

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway: Over 50 vehicles punctured on Samruddhi Mahamarg, commuters left stuck

Recent Stories

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Retail Investors Predict Quantum Stocks Will Outperform AI Shares In 2025

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights NTI

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's partner Palash Muchhal: Net worth insights

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today dmn

Weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in nine Kerala districts today

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Which state CM is the most educated yogi adityanath devendra fadnavis nitish kumar atishi AJR

Which state CM tops the education chart? Yogi Adityanath or Atishi

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon