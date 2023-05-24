Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CII Annual Session 2023: 'Indian banking system remains stable,' says RBI Governor

    The RBI Governor further said that the global economy is encountering challenges due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, increased inflationary pressures, and the tightening of financial conditions as major central banks implement monetary policy adjustments.

    CII Annual Session 2023: 'Indian banking system remains stable,' says RBI Governor AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 24, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that Indian banking system remains stable. The RBI Governor was addressing the gathering at CII Annual Session 2023.

    The RBI Governor further said that the global economy is encountering challenges due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, increased inflationary pressures, and the tightening of financial conditions as major central banks implement monetary policy adjustments.

    Liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids being conducted at premises of his colleagues

    Addressing the gathering, the RBI Governor said, "Amidst global uncertainties, the Indian banking system remains stable and resilient with strong capital and liquidity positions, improving asset quality, better provisioning coverage and improved profitability."

    "The IMF's World Economic Outlook of April 2023 projects global growth to decelerate from 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.8 percent in 2023 before rising again to 3 percent in 2024," Das said.

    "The economic slowdown is, however, concentrated in advanced economies, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to contribute about 70 percent of global growth in 2023. According to the same estimates, India will contribute about 15 percent to global growth in the current year," the RBI Governor further said.

    'Even deadlier than COVID-19': WHO chief warns of 'another pandemic' threat

    "Financial markets remain volatile as uncertainty over future monetary policy path is keeping market sentiments on the edge," Das said.

    "On the upside, global growth is being supported by the easing of supply chain disruptions, gradual normalisation of energy and food markets, easing commodity prices and reopening of the Chinese economy. Global inflationary pressures are also showing signs of abetment, though they remain well above the target in most of the countries," he further added.

    Last Updated May 24, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor signs ordinance imposing stringent punishment for violence against health workers anr

    Kerala Governor signs ordinance imposing stringent punishment for violence against health workers

    Liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids being conducted at premises of his colleagues AJR

    Liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids being conducted at premises of his colleagues

    Cash and deposits worth Rs 1 crore seized from Kerala village official caught taking Rs 2500 bribe anr

    Cash and deposits worth Rs 1 crore seized from Kerala village official caught taking Rs 2500 bribe

    UPSC Result 2023: 30 Muslims selected for Civil Services

    UPSC Result 2023: 30 Muslims selected for Civil Services

    Biden flooded with requests for Modi's State Dinner invite; India Caucus pitches for joint US Congress address

    Biden flooded with requests for Modi's State Dinner invite; India Caucus pitches for joint US Congress address

    Recent Stories

    Tovino Thomas' survival thriller '2018' to release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on May 26 anr

    Tovino Thomas' survival thriller '2018' to release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on May 26

    Know the 6 most spoken languages of the world ADC

    Know the 6 most spoken languages of the world

    UK student visa: New immigration norms to affect overseas students' right to bring family dependents AJR

    UK student visa: New immigration norms to affect overseas students' right to bring family dependents

    Kerala Governor signs ordinance imposing stringent punishment for violence against health workers anr

    Kerala Governor signs ordinance imposing stringent punishment for violence against health workers

    Liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids being conducted at premises of his colleagues AJR

    Liquor policy case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids being conducted at premises of his colleagues

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon