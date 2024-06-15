'Chun chun ke maarenge': J&K DGP talks tough on terrorism, warns locals against sheltering terrorists (WATCH)

Amid the spike in terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday said that “a war had been imposed on us but every terrorist in J&K will be killed”.

The Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, R R Swain, issued a warning to the people on Saturday following four consecutive terror incidents in the province of Jammu, cautioning them against harbouring and assisting the terrorists.

Upon visiting the Hiranagar area of Kathua tehsil, where two newly infiltrated terrorists were eliminated three days ago, the DGP issued a warning: "I want to make it clear that, sooner or later, terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir will be eliminated but those involved in sheltering or providing support to these mercenaries would face exemplary punishment".

The DGP made this declaration in the wake of rumours that some residents are providing shelter to terrorists connected to the assaults in Reasi, Doda, and Hiranagar. DGP along with senior police officers visited the Saida Sohail village in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district where two terrorists were eliminated in a fifteen-hour-long encounter.

"One thing is clear we will crush terrorism at cost and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir," the Director General of Police stated, adding, "Supporters of terrorists will not be spared and they will also meet the fate of terrorists" .

Swain issued a stern warning to local collaborators of terrorism, cautioning them of severe consequences for their actions, highlighting that, unlike Pakistani terrorists who have nothing to lose, local supporters have families, property, and employment at stake.

Ten people were killed in the most recent round of terrorist attacks, which included nine devotees from the Shiv Khouri temple and a CRPF jawan. The attacks occurred in the districts of Reasi, Kathua, and Doda in less than four days. Numerous civilians and security personnel were also hurt.

In an encounter in Hirnagar, two Pakistani terrorists were neutralized by security forces, who also seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.



