    Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India: Report

    G20 Summit: Russian President Vladimir Putin has also communicated his decision not to attend the New Delhi summit in person. Instead, he has chosen to appoint Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as his representative.

    Amidst diplomatic circles, the buzz around the upcoming G20 leaders' summit in India suggests that Chinese President Xi Jinping might not be in attendance. Accordingto various reports Premier Li Qiang is being positioned to represent Beijing at the New Delhi summit on September 9-10.

    These reports find backing from two Indian officials, one being a diplomat stationed in China, while the other hails from a different G20 nation.

    Initially perceived as an occasion for a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, the G20 summit in India was poised to be a platform for these two top  leaders to engage. This assumption gained prominence as both nations aimed to ease the tensions resulting from various trade and geopolitical disagreements.

    Their latest interaction took place during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in the preceding year, adding to the anticipation of a potential rendezvous.

    Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has communicated his decision not to attend the New Delhi summit in person. Instead, he has chosen to appoint Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as his representative.

     

    In the backdrop of these developments, expectations of a Xi Jinping-Joe Biden meeting have surged, partly fueled by a series of high-profile visits by prominent U.S. officials to Beijing in recent months. Notably, the recent visit of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has further stirred the prospect of such a meeting.

