Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese hackers collected information from power grid near Ladakh: Report

    The hackers are also suspected of compromising an Indian national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a global logistics firm, according to the article. According to the cyber intelligence organisation, the hacking gang was known as TAG-38, and it employed malicious software known as ShadowPad, which has also been linked to the Chinese government.

    Chinese hackers collected information from power grid near Ladakh Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    According to a Bloomberg article quoting threat intelligence firm Recorded Future Inc, suspected Chinese hackers have begun a cyber-espionage campaign against the Indian electricity industry. According to the cyber intelligence firm's assessment, state-sponsored Chinese hackers have been targeting the electricity industry in recent months as part of a cyber espionage effort.

    It was reported that the hackers targeted at least seven "load dispatch" facilities in Northern India, which are in charge of performing real-time operations for grid control and energy distribution in the areas where they are located, near the disputed India-China border in Ladakh.

    According to the report, one of the load dispatch centres had previously been a victim of another hacker gang known as RedEcho, which "significantly overlaps with a hacking outfit linked to the Chinese government," according to the US. "The sustained targeting of Indian power grid assets by Chinese state-linked entities provides limited prospects for economic espionage or traditional intelligence collection," according to the research, Recorded Future Inc.

    Also Read | Hackers steal over $600 million from creators of Axie Infinity, one of the largest cryptocurrency heists

    The hackers are also suspected of compromising an Indian national emergency response system and a subsidiary of a global logistics firm, according to the article. According to the cyber intelligence organisation, the hacking gang was known as TAG-38, and it employed malicious software known as ShadowPad, which has also been linked to the Chinese government.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry has yet to react to a request for comment. According to the Bloomberg story, Beijing has always denied any involvement in hostile cyber operations.

    Also Read | 'Should we seek India's help in Ukraine?' Pakistan embassy post mocks Imran Khan govt

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jail confirmed : Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case - adt

    'Jail confirmed': Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case

    World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud-dnm

    World Health Day: Amazing facts that will make every Indian proud

    Caught on camera Gujarat AAP leader drags cop on car s bonnet faces murder attempt case gcw

    Caught on cam: Gujarat AAP leader drags cop on car’s bonnet; faces murder attempt case

    Madras HC upholds 7 dot 5 per cent quota for govt school students in medical exams gcw

    Madras HC upholds 7.5% quota for govt school students in medical exams

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India PM Modi gcw

    Bipartisanship over foreign policy good sign for India: PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Meta reportedly making Zuck Bucks, but it won't be a cryptocurrency-dnm

    Meta reportedly making ‘Zuck Bucks’, but it won't be a cryptocurrency

    Have you seen NASA's new photo of Saturn's Moon Dione in Transit; check stunning image - adt

    Have you seen NASA's new photo of Saturn's Moon Dione in Transit; check stunning image

    Madrid Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic in entry list, steps up French Open preparations-ayh

    Madrid Masters 2022: Novak Djokovic in entry list, steps up French Open preparations

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here - adt

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here

    No fault divorce Here s everything you need to know about new law gcw

    'No-fault divorce': Here's everything you need to know about new law

    Recent Videos

    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon