Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Delhi, to meet EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval on Friday

    He is expected to meet Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday.

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in Delhi, to meet EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval on Friday-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 9:28 PM IST

    China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, marking the first visit to India by a Chinese leader since clashes erupted between the two nations in the Pangong Lake area of eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

    He is expected to meet Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday.

    The visit also comes amid a new controversy between the two countries, after Wang, in his opening speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan, made a reference to Kashmir on Wednesday.

    Also read: India warns China: You have no locus standi to comment on Kashmir

    “On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope, he had said.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that other countries, including China, had no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters and that they should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues.

    India has been fighting an armed insurgency in Kashmir for decades and the OIC has long advocated Kashmiris’ “inalienable right to self-determination”.

    Also read: The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

    The eastern Ladakh border standoff between India and China erupted on May 5, 2020, following a clash in the Pangong lake areas. On June 15, 2020, a violent face-off between the armies of India and China led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. Chinese People’s Liberation Army lost 42 soldiers in the clash, an Australian newspaper has claimed.

    India and China have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the eastern Ladakh row. Jaishankar and Wang Yi have held several rounds of talks in Moscow and Dushanbe to defuse tensions.

    Before landing in India, Wang Yi made a surprise stop in Kabul on Thursday to meet Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, even as the international community continues to cease ties with the new regime.

    Also read: Delhi Police on viral video: Have not told hotels not to give rooms to Kashmiris

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN-ycb

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN

    Kashmiri Pandit organisation moves SC seeking probe into the killings during 1990s-dnm

    Kashmiri Pandit organisation moves SC seeking probe into the killings during 1990s

    Twitter is merciless to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM Modi

    Bhagwant Mann faces Twitter storm after seeking Rs 50,000 crore from PM

    India at 75 moments: Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Indians in British-ruled India-dnm

    India@75 moments: Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Indians in British-ruled India

    The Kashmir Files blows artist mind, paints poster of the film with her own blood-dnm

    The Kashmir Files blows artist’s mind, paints poster of the film with her own blood

    Recent Stories

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN-ycb

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN

    IPL 2022: When CSK icon Dhoni pulled 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter snt

    IPL 2022: When Dhoni pulled CSK's new captain 'Sir' Ravindra Jadeja's leg on Twitter

    Is Shraddha Kapoor single again? Actress parts ways with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; read details RBA

    Is Shraddha Kapoor single again? Actress parts ways with boyfriend Rohan Shrestha; read details

    Kashmiri Pandit organisation moves SC seeking probe into the killings during 1990s-dnm

    Kashmiri Pandit organisation moves SC seeking probe into the killings during 1990s

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain snt

    IPL 2022: Fans lauds Dhoni-Kohli bond after RCB star hails CSK's 'legendary' captain

    Recent Videos

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon
    Truth will come out: Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing - ycb

    'Truth will come out': Sister after NIA registers case in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's killing

    Video Icon
    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom gcw

    Karnataka tests robot as teacher in government school classroom

    Video Icon
    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language - ycb

    Minor tied to tree, disrobed, face and private part blackened by village head for using vulgar language

    Video Icon
    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon