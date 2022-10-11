Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chief Justice UU Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor: All you need to know

    CJI Lalit was designated as a senior advocate by the top court in April 2004. He was enrolled as as an advocate in June, 1983. He has been a member of the Supreme Court of India Legal Services Committee for two terms.

    First Published Oct 11, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday named Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. According to reports, the CJI handed over a letter to Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday morning, designating him as the next CJI. The letter was handed over in the presence of the other judges of the Supreme Court.

    In this regard, Justice Lalit will also write back to the Union Law Ministry later in day. Earlier, the central government had asked Chief Justice Lalit to name his successor after he retires on November 8. He had taken charge in August when he succeeded Justice NV Ramana.

    The law ministry - as per protocol - writes to the CJI around a month before the due date of retirement to seek the successor's name.

    The reply is usually sent between 28 and 30 days before the retirement date. As a matter of convention, the next in line, in terms of seniority, after the CJI is chosen as his successor.

    The Supreme Court will get its 50th chief justice when Justice UU Lalit retires. He would have completed a 74-day tenure by then.

    Meanwhile, Justice DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10, 2024.

    Earlier, Justice DY Chandrachud had served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013.

    He has been associated with the Bombay High Court too. He was elevated as a judge in the top court in 2016.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
