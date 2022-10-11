Who is Justice DY Chandrachud, tipped to be 50th Chief Justice of India?

Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit has named Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor. He handed over a letter to Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday morning, designating him as the next CJI. Here's everything you need to know about Justice DY Chandrachud.

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Tuesday named Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor. The CJI handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Chandrachud. On November 9, a day after the current CJI would step down from office, Justice Chandrachud will become the 50th CJI. He would serve for two years, and his retirement date is November 10, 2024.

Following a request for the suggestion from the Union Minister of Law and Justice, the departing CJI designates the senior-most judge as his or her successor before stepping down from the position. On November 8, CJI Lalit is scheduled to step down.

Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, often known as D Y Chandrachud, served as a judge in the Mumbai High Court and as the former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Earlier, Justice D Y Chandrachud had served as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 1998 and was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court in 2013. He was promoted to judge status at the Supreme Court in 2016.

He was a visiting professor of Comparative Constitutional Law at the Mumbai University and the Oklahoma University School of Law. He has given lectures at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, the Australian National University, Harvard Law School, and Yale Law School. He received his degree in economics with honours from St. Stephen's College in New Delhi and went on to study law at Delhi University's Campus Law University.

Justice Chandrachud earned his LLM and Doctor of Jurisprudential Sciences (SJD) degrees from Harvard Law School in the United States. He is the son of Chief Justice Y. V. Chandrachud, who held the position for the longest. According to protocol, high court judges retire at age 62 whereas Supreme Court justices do not till they reach the age of 65.

