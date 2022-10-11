ED raids underway at residences of top officials in Chhattisgarh

ED conducted raids at 16 locations across Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Top bureaucrats are under the ED scanner in connection with the money laundering case. Reports suggest that raids are underway at locations of people known to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at over a dozen locations in Chhattisgarh. Authorities are searching the homes of officials who are reportedly connected to CM Bhupesh Baghel. The searches, which began at the crack of dawn from Raipur, the state capital, are still in progress. Twelve locations around the state are now the subject of raids.

Premises of select officials, chartered accountants and businessmen are being searched. The home of Raigarh Collector Ranu Sahu and her husband, IAS official JP Maurya, is being searched. While searches are being conducted at the homes of a select businesses in Raigarh, Durg, Bhilai, and Raipur, their residences in Raipur and Raigarh are being searched.

Also Read | PM Modi to unveil Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok; know 8 interesting facts about it

Coal trader Suryakant Tiwari's Anupam Nagar home is also under ED lens. The entire situation is said to be tied to illegal mining case. Sources informed that ED conducted raids at the residences of Soumya Chaurasia in Durg, Chartered Accountant Vijay Malu in Devendra Nagar, Raigad Collector Ranu Sahu's residence, and Agni Chandrakar in Mahasamund.

The raids took place just a few days after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel threatened to take harsh action against such officials if the state police received complaints of “unnecessary” harassment by central agencies.

Also Read | ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in West Bengal recruitment scam

Earlier, CM Baghel said that there is no need to fear I-T, ED, or DRI. "We are not against any central agency; we rather welcome them. Action should be taken against those who do wrong," he added. He further added that if anyone is being harassed or targeted unnecessarily, and state police receive a complaint in this regard, then he assured that stern action will be taken against those officers of central agencies.