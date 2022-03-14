Chhattisgarh: ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar

One Head Constable Borade Mahesh Laxman was also injured in the blast and evacuated to the District Hospital Naryanpur, an ITBP official said.

Raipur: An Indo-Tibetan Police Force soldier was killed in an IED blast planted by the Maoists that took place this morning at a road building site near Sonpur in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district hospital.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, the ITBP personnel ASI/GD Rajendra Singh was deployed with the force’s 53rd Battalion. In the attack, he sustained grievious injuries and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

One Head Constable Borade Mahesh Laxman was also injured in the blast and evacuated to the District Hospital Naryanpur, an ITBP official said.

Singh had joined the force in 1989.

“DG ITBP & all ranks pay tribute to ASI/GD Rajendra Singh of 53rd Battalion ITBP who attained Veergati in an IED blast near Sonpur, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh today,” the ITBP said.