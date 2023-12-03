Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chhattisgarh Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting begins

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to X, formerly Twitter, and wished all candidates a stroke of good luck.  "Today is the day of mandate. Salute to Janata Janardan. Best wishes to all the candidates," Baghel tweeted. 

     
    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting is underway gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    The counting of votes for the state assembly polls has begun in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to X to extend best wishes to all the candidates contesting in the assembly polls. Taking to social media site, he wrote: "Today is the day of mandate. Salute to Janata Janardan. Best wishes to all the candidates."

    A voter turnout of 76.31 per cent was recorded in Chhattisgarh assembly elections for 90 seats held in two phases on November 7 and 17. At 90.17 per cent, the Kurud constituency saw the highest voter turnout among the 90 constituencies, while Bijapur recorded the lowest voting percentage at 48.37%.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Exit polls show Congress ahead of BJP

    Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant, eight state ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu and Ravindra Choubey, are among the prominent Congress candidates. While the Congress is confident of retaining power, the BJP is hopeful of trumping Bhupesh Baghel's party.

    In the 2018 election, Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to just 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls, taking its tally in the outgoing assembly to 71.

    Presently, five exit polls anticipate a closely contested battle between the two major national parties, with the Congress, slightly edging ahead. Conversely, three other polls predict that the Congress is poised for a comfortable second consecutive win.

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh assembly election result 2023: Can Congress repeat its 2018 performance in Kharsia?

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Jubilee Hills seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will M Gopinath from BRS achieve his 3rd victory at Jubilee Hillls?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Nampally seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact anr

    Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Jubilee Hills seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will M Gopinath from BRS achieve his 3rd victory at Jubilee Hillls?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Nampally seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Will Jaffer Hussain of AIMIM be able to gain victory in Nampally?

    Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact anr

    Telangana Election Result: Congress leader says Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit had a great impact

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon