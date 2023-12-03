Chhattisgarh Election result 2023: 'Today is the day of mandate,' tweets Bhupesh Baghel as counting begins

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to X, formerly Twitter, and wished all candidates a stroke of good luck. "Today is the day of mandate. Salute to Janata Janardan. Best wishes to all the candidates," Baghel tweeted.

The counting of votes for the state assembly polls has begun in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to X to extend best wishes to all the candidates contesting in the assembly polls. Taking to social media site, he wrote: "Today is the day of mandate. Salute to Janata Janardan. Best wishes to all the candidates."

A voter turnout of 76.31 per cent was recorded in Chhattisgarh assembly elections for 90 seats held in two phases on November 7 and 17. At 90.17 per cent, the Kurud constituency saw the highest voter turnout among the 90 constituencies, while Bijapur recorded the lowest voting percentage at 48.37%.

Bhupesh Baghel, his deputy TS Singh Deo, assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant, eight state ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu and Ravindra Choubey, are among the prominent Congress candidates. While the Congress is confident of retaining power, the BJP is hopeful of trumping Bhupesh Baghel's party.

In the 2018 election, Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to just 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls, taking its tally in the outgoing assembly to 71.

Presently, five exit polls anticipate a closely contested battle between the two major national parties, with the Congress, slightly edging ahead. Conversely, three other polls predict that the Congress is poised for a comfortable second consecutive win.

