Chhath Puja 2024: Are banks closed on November 7 and 8? Check schedule for this week

Banks in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal, will observe a four-day holiday for Chhath Puja 2024. This closure will impact banking operations, making advance planning crucial for customers.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

Banks in a number of states will celebrate a four-day vacation as Chhath Puja 2024 is here. Customers in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal may be impacted by this, thus planning banking operations is crucial. Indeed, during Chhath Puja, banks will be closed in a number of states. In certain parts of India, November 7 and 8 are declared holidays, according the RBI's official bank holiday calendar. These holidays are listed by state by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Additionally, on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, banks all throughout India celebrate public holidays.

Long weekend ahead

In honor of Chhath Puja, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has proclaimed November 7 a public holiday.

Thursday, November 7: For the Chhath Puja Evening Arghya, banks in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar will be closed.

Friday, November 8: During the Wangala Festival and Chhath Puja Morning Arghya, banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will be closed.

Saturday, November 9: Since this is the second Saturday of the month, banks all over India will be closed.

Sunday, November 10th: As part of the weeklong holiday, banks will also be closed.

During these holidays, bank branches will be unavailable, but customers can still use digital banking services such as online banking, mobile apps, and ATMs, except in cases of scheduled maintenance.

About Chhath Puja

The four-day celebration of Chhath Puja is devoted to the worship of the Sun God. Fasting, praying to the rising and setting sun, taking holy baths, and standing in water to meditate are just a few of the rituals that devotees engage in. It assumes special significance this year with assembly elections around the corner. The festival involves a four-day observance of ritual purity and fasting. 

