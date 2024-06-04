Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chennai Central Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can DMK's Dayanidhi Maran register a second consecutive win?

    The Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, a key political hub in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district, saw a voter turnout of 67.35% in the recent April 19 election. Counting began at 8 am on June 04. Key candidates include Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Vinoj P. Selvam (BJP), Parthasarathy (DMDK), and Dr. R. Karthikeyan (NTK).

    Chennai Central Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Dayanidhi Maran Vinoj P Selvam Parthasarathy Dr R Karthikeyan vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:08 AM IST

    The Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency, situated in the state of Tamil Nadu, comprises six assembly constituency segments, all within the Chennai district. The election for this constituency was conducted successfully on April 19th, with a voter turnout of 67.35 per cent. Renowned for its substantial influence on Indian politics, the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency holds a prominent position in the political landscape. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). Now, let's take a closer look at the key candidates vying for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency:

    • Dayanidhi Maran from DMK
    • Vinoj P. Selvam from BJP
    • Parthasarathy from DMDK 
    • Dr. R. Karthikeyan of the NTK party

    Trends at 8.30 am:


    2019 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Chennai Central was the battleground for a fiercely contested election, with a robust voter turnout of 58.69 per cent. DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran emerged victorious with a commanding lead, securing 4,48,911 votes, and a substantial victory margin of 3,01,520 votes. His closest competitor, Sam Paul S.R. of the PMK, received 1,47,391 votes. 

    2014 Lok Sabha election results:

    In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election for the Chennai Central constituency, S R Vijayakumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) emerged as the winner, securing 333,296 votes, which accounted for 25.1% of the total votes. He defeated Dayanidhi Maran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who received 287,455 votes, constituting 21.65% of the total votes. J Constantine Ravindran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) trailed behind with 114,798 votes, garnering 8.65% of the total votes.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 6:08 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassan Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Prajwal Revanna M Shreyas Patel vkp

    Hassan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna aims to win against INC's Shreyas Patel

    Chennai South Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Thamizhachi Thangapandian Jayavardhan Tamil Selvi vkp

    Chennai South Election Results 2024 LIVE: DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian aims for second consecutive victory

    Kannur Kerala Lok Sabha Election results 2024 winning candidates k sudhakaran jayarajan C raghunathan anr

    Kannur Election Results 2024 LIVE: Sitting MP K Sudhakaran eyes for second term, aims to beat LDF candidate

    Kasaragod Kerala Lok Sabha Election results 2024 winning candidates rajmohan unnithan MV Balakrishnan Master ML Ashwini anr

    Kasaragod Election Results 2024 LIVE:CPI(M), BJP pose fierce battle against UDF's current MP Rajmohan Unnithan

    Mavelikkara kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Kodikunnil Suresh CA Arun kumar baiju kalasala anr

    Mavelikkara Election Results 2024 LIVE: Kodikunnil Suresh aims for 4th term amid strong campaign by LDF

    Recent Stories

    Hassan Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Prajwal Revanna M Shreyas Patel vkp

    Hassan Election Results 2024 LIVE: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna aims to win against INC's Shreyas Patel

    Chennai South Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winning Candidates Thamizhachi Thangapandian Jayavardhan Tamil Selvi vkp

    Chennai South Election Results 2024 LIVE: DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian aims for second consecutive victory

    Kannur Kerala Lok Sabha Election results 2024 winning candidates k sudhakaran jayarajan C raghunathan anr

    Kannur Election Results 2024 LIVE: Sitting MP K Sudhakaran eyes for second term, aims to beat LDF candidate

    Kasaragod Kerala Lok Sabha Election results 2024 winning candidates rajmohan unnithan MV Balakrishnan Master ML Ashwini anr

    Kasaragod Election Results 2024 LIVE:CPI(M), BJP pose fierce battle against UDF's current MP Rajmohan Unnithan

    Mavelikkara kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates Kodikunnil Suresh CA Arun kumar baiju kalasala anr

    Mavelikkara Election Results 2024 LIVE: Kodikunnil Suresh aims for 4th term amid strong campaign by LDF

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon