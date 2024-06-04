Chennai Central Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can DMK's Dayanidhi Maran register a second consecutive win?

The Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, a key political hub in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district, saw a voter turnout of 67.35% in the recent April 19 election. Counting began at 8 am on June 04. Key candidates include Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Vinoj P. Selvam (BJP), Parthasarathy (DMDK), and Dr. R. Karthikeyan (NTK).

The Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency, situated in the state of Tamil Nadu, comprises six assembly constituency segments, all within the Chennai district. The election for this constituency was conducted successfully on April 19th, with a voter turnout of 67.35 per cent. Renowned for its substantial influence on Indian politics, the Chennai Central Lok Sabha Constituency holds a prominent position in the political landscape. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 04). Now, let's take a closer look at the key candidates vying for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency:

Dayanidhi Maran from DMK

Vinoj P. Selvam from BJP

Parthasarathy from DMDK

Dr. R. Karthikeyan of the NTK party

Trends at 8.30 am:



2019 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Chennai Central was the battleground for a fiercely contested election, with a robust voter turnout of 58.69 per cent. DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran emerged victorious with a commanding lead, securing 4,48,911 votes, and a substantial victory margin of 3,01,520 votes. His closest competitor, Sam Paul S.R. of the PMK, received 1,47,391 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha election results:

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Election for the Chennai Central constituency, S R Vijayakumar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) emerged as the winner, securing 333,296 votes, which accounted for 25.1% of the total votes. He defeated Dayanidhi Maran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who received 287,455 votes, constituting 21.65% of the total votes. J Constantine Ravindran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) trailed behind with 114,798 votes, garnering 8.65% of the total votes.

Latest Videos